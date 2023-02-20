Advanced search
Amplats annual profit down 38% after delayed smelter rebuild

02/20/2023 | 02:15am EST
A pit head is seen at the Tumela Mine , an Anglo American Platinum open pit mine

(Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on Monday its annual profit fell 38% in 2022, after a two-month delay in its smelter rebuild hit sales of platinum group metals (PGM).

The top global PGM producer's headline earnings per share (HEPS) -- the main profit measure in South Africa -- fell to 185.42 rand ($10.28) in the year to Dec. 31, 2022, down from 300.42 rand in 2021.

The Johannesburg-listed firm also said PGM sales volumes declined 25% to 3.8 million ounces last year, from a record 5.1 million ounces in 2021. The record 2021 production performance was driven by an increase in refined output after the rebuild and recommissioning of the Anglo Converter Plant Phase A unit.

The Polokwane smelter rebuild, which was due to be completed in October 2022, was delayed until December after the delivery of sub-standard materials, the company said.

Amplats declared a total dividend of 115 rand per share, down from 300 rand per share last year, returning $1.66 billion to shareholders.

($1 = 18.0504 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tom Hogue and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED 0.41% 1140.91 End-of-day quote.-19.93%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.59% 3209.5 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.18% 465.08 Real-time Quote.1.66%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.34% 2062.52 Real-time Quote.6.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.25% 153.58 Real-time Quote.0.55%
