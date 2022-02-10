Amplify ETFs Announces the Amplify Emerging Market FinTech ETF (EMFQ)

EMFQ replaces the Amplify International Online Retail ETF (XBUY)

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces its newly appointed fund, the Amplify Emerging Markets FinTech ETF (NYSE: EMFQ), an index-based ETF investing in emerging market and frontier market companies that derive significant revenue from financial technology (FinTech) and technology-enabled financial applications. EMFQ seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the EQM Emerging Markets FinTech Index.



We believe FinTech is thriving in emerging and frontier markets, disrupting traditional financial service and banking models. Across the financial services industry, FinTech innovations are directly addressing the needs of previously unbanked and underserved populations transitioning to consumer-driven economies. Broader access of financial applications to these populations presents tremendous growth opportunities for the sector.

“The recent growth in FinTech applications is leading to greater investor demand for exposure to financial technology solutions and applications in emerging markets,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We believe these markets can nurture these fast-growing Fintech solutions as we transition from a cash-based to a digital world.”

The Index seeks to measure the performance of equity securities (common stock and depositary receipts) issued by emerging market and frontier market companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from FinTech. EMFQ will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that compose the Index, which was created and is maintained by EQM Indexes LLC. The Index is comprised of FinTech companies that provide and develop mobile applications, online platforms, enterprise software and/or other technology applications for the following industries or business segments:

Payments

Banking

Lending & Credit

Insurance

Investments & Trading

Digital assets (digital wallets, mining, exchange platforms, etc.)

The announcement of EMFQ is the result of name, fee and strategy changes to the Amplify International Online Retail ETF (XBUY). No action is required by current shareholders as a result of this change. These changes were previously communicated via a supplement to the Fund’s Summary Prospectus, Statutory Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”), as published on March 1, 2021.

Investors can learn more about EMFQ at www.amplifyetfs.com/emfq.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/31/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income and risk-managed strategies.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as the fintech industry, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the industry. The Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors. Technology and internet companies are subject to rapidly changing technologies; short product life cycles; fierce competition; aggressive pricing and reduced profit margins; the loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections; cyclical market patterns; evolving industry standards; and frequent new product introductions.

The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Investments in smaller companies tend to have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large-capitalization companies.

Investments in emerging and frontier markets involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods.

The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

EQM Indexes is the Index Provider for the Fund. EQM Indexes is not affiliated with the Trust, the Investment Adviser or the distributor. The Investment Adviser has entered into a license agreement with EQM Indexes to use the Emerging Markets FinTech Index. The Fund is entitled to use its Index pursuant to a sublicensing arrangement with the Investment Adviser.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment advisor and Penserra Capital Management LLC serves as sub advisor to the fund. Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.