Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSE: DTOX)

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSE: DTOX), an index-based ETF investing in companies focused on the increasing consumer preference for cleaner products and services across a variety of industries. DTOX seeks investment results that generally correspond to the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index.



Cleaner living has moved into the mainstream in recent years as consumers become more conscious of the ingredients and materials used in the foods they eat and the products they surround themselves with. According to a recent survey1, more than 70% of consumers prefer brands that support recycling, offer “clean” products, use organic ingredients, provide products with health & wellness benefits, and are sustainable and/or environmentally responsible.

“When it comes to human health and environmental impact, cleaner living is a global trend that’s just beginning,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Consumer, government and corporate spending is powering this mega-trend, and we believe companies with a majority of their revenue from cleaner living products and services are positioned to thrive. DTOX is the first U.S.-listed ETF to provide pure exposure across a diversified basket of companies focused on this unique investment opportunity.”

DTOX seeks to provide exposure to companies that derive at least 80% of their revenue from one of the five cleaner living market segments:

Cleaner Food & Dining

Cleaner Health & Beauty

Cleaner Building & Infrastructure

Cleaner Energy

Cleaner Transportation



Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed. The Fund invests in securities included in its Index regardless of their investment merit. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as cleaner living, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the companies.

The Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors. The Fund has become more susceptible to potential operational risks through breaches in cybersecurity. Cleaner Living Companies may face intense competition and may be subject to short product lifecycles, and potentially rapid product obsolescence. The Fund’s focus on “Cleaner Living” may affect its exposure certain sectors or issuers which may impact the Fund’s performance, positively or negatively. Some of the companies in which the Fund will invest are engaged in other lines of business unrelated to the Cleaner Living Sector segments and these lines of business could adversely affect their operating results.



Small and/or mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments, and their securities may be less liquid and may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies as a result of several factors, including limited trading volumes, products or financial resources, management inexperience and less publicly available information. Accordingly, such companies are generally subject to greater market risk than larger, more established companies.

The Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index is designed to measure the market performance of a basket of publicly listed companies that the Index Sponsor identifies as creating products or providing services that have the potential for a positive impact on the human body and/or the environment. The Index focuses on Cleaner Living Companies in the following five market segments: cleaner building and infrastructure, cleaner energy, cleaner food and dining, cleaner health and beauty, and cleaner transportation.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the Investment Adviser and Penserra Capital Management LLC serves as Sub-Adviser to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.