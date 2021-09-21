Log in
Amplitude Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of its Class A Common Stock

09/21/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that its registration statement on Form S-1 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 21, 2021. The registration statement, as filed with the SEC, relates to a proposed direct listing of Amplitude’s Class A common stock.

A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained by visiting the SEC website, by visiting Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com or by emailing Amplitude’s investor relations department at ir@amplitude.com.

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a pioneer in digital optimization. It has more than 1,200 paying customers, including 26 of the Fortune 100.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS