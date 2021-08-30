Amplitude Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Direct Listing of Its Class A Common Stock

Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock. Amplitude has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AMPL.”

A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement, when available, may be obtained by visiting the SEC website, by visiting Amplitude’s website at info.amplitude.com/request-amplitude-prospectus or by emailing Amplitude’s investor relations department at ir@amplitude.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a pioneer in digital optimization. It has more than 1,200 paying customers, including 26 of the Fortune 100.

