Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Amtrak to temporarily cut some service over U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rules

12/09/2021 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Amtrak train is parked at the platform inside New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train hub, which will be closing tracks for repairs causing massive disruptions to commuters in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak told a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday it expects to be forced to cut some service in January because of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Amtrak President Stephen Gardner said a House Transporation subcommittee that 94% of employees have been fully vaccinated, and 96% have received at least one vaccination dose ahead of a Jan. 4 deadline.

"We anticipate that we will not initially have enough employees to operate all the trains we are currently operating when the federal mandate takes effect," Gardner said. "This will likely necessitate temporary frequency reductions, primarily for our long-distance services."

Amtrak said in August it had about 18,000 employees.

Gardner said it expects the reductions in long-distance services "because of the relatively small crew bases at intermediate points along multi-day long-distance routes where conductors and engineers report to work."

He noted many engineers, conductors and on-board service employees retired or left Amtrak and it temporarily halted hiring due to funding uncertainty.

Without additional employee vaccinations "we will not have sufficient trained staff to support current service frequency on

affected routes, as engineers and conductors must undergo extensive training... We are currently determining what service reductions will be necessary and intend to communicate

them publicly by next week."

Gardner added Amtrak "will be prepared to reinstate

frequencies as soon as the number of available employees permits."

Congress has approved $66 billion for rail as part of a massive infrastructure bill, with Amtrak receiving $22 billion and $36 billion for competitive grants.

Gardner said the funding "will require educating, hiring, training, and developing career paths for thousands of additional workers who will be needed to fill jobs

requiring high levels of skill that provide good wages and benefits."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aExclusive-IMF, 10 countries simulate cyberattack on global financial system
RE
11:28aAmtrak to temporarily cut some service over U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rules
RE
11:20aUniCredit to pay out $18 billion to investors under new plan
RE
11:17aCanada Energy Regulator sees Canadian oil production peaking in 2032
RE
11:14aSouth African rand drops almost 2% as manufacturing slumps
RE
11:12aEvergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadlines
RE
11:01aBiden says inflation data due Friday will not reflect recent drop in some prices
RE
10:50aAmerican Airlines to reduce international flights next summer due to Dreamliner delays
RE
10:45aGM will launch Chevy Silverado E, GMC Sierra E in 2023 - exec
RE
10:38aU.S. October wholesale inventories revised slightly higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
2Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
3Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
4Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500
5Diess stays on to steer Volkswagen into electric future

HOT NEWS