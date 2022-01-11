Amulet Capital Announces 2022 Promotions

Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, today announced the promotion of Gabriel Luft to Partner, effective January 1, 2022.

Ramsey Frank, Partner and Co-Founder of Amulet said, “We are extremely proud to announce this well-deserved promotion for Gabe. Since our launch in 2015, Gabe has been an integral part of our team and has played an important role in Amulet’s growth over the past several years. We thank him for the dedication and expertise he brings to our firm and look forward to his continued contributions in the years ahead.”

Jay Rose, Partner and Co-Founder of Amulet added, “Gabe has demonstrated strong leadership on a variety of transactions and in working with our portfolio company management teams to execute strategic growth plans. Gabe is a tremendous asset to Amulet and we are very pleased to recognize and congratulate him on this significant milestone.”

Mr. Luft joined Amulet in 2015 and was promoted to Principal in 2019. Prior to joining Amulet, Mr. Luft was a Director of Corporate Development at Universal American Corporation (NYSE: UAM), a leading managed care organization. From 2009 through 2011, Mr. Luft was an associate at Galen Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on growth equity investments in the healthcare industry. From 2006 to 2009, Mr. Luft worked in healthcare investment banking at Robert W. Baird & Co and began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co in 2005. Mr. Luft received his MBA in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School and a BS in Business Management and Conflict Resolution from Bucknell University.

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

