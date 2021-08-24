Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 24-Aug-2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Announcement
Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer")
24 August 2021
Re: Election of Home Member State
The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive
For further information please contact:
The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland
Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020
Language: English
Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc
2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
2 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +33 (0)176338436
E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
ISIN: FR0013416716
Euronext Ticker: GLDA
AMF Category: Home Member State / Choice of the competent authority to verify regulated information
EQS News ID: 1228372
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1228372 24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
