Amundi Physical Metals plc : Election of Home Member State

08/24/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 24-Aug-2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Announcement

Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer")

24 August 2021

Re: Election of Home Member State

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive

For further information please contact:

The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Election of Home Member State 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         Amundi Physical Metals plc 
                 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 
                 2 Dublin 
                 Ireland 
Phone:           +33 (0)176338436 
E-mail:          liste.etf-dev@amundi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013416716 
Euronext Ticker: GLDA 
AMF Category:    Home Member State / Choice of the competent authority to verify regulated information 
EQS News ID:     1228372 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1228372 24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228372&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

