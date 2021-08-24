Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 24-Aug-2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Announcement

Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer")

24 August 2021

Re: Election of Home Member State

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive

For further information please contact:

The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 2 Dublin Ireland Phone: +33 (0)176338436 E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com ISIN: FR0013416716 Euronext Ticker: GLDA AMF Category: Home Member State / Choice of the competent authority to verify regulated information EQS News ID: 1228372 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1228372 24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

