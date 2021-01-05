Log in
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms

01/05/2021 | 06:12am EST
 Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 
 
05-Jan-2021 / 12:11 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
 FINAL TERMS 
 
   Final Terms dated 4 January 2021 
 
 AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 
 
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious 
 Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities") 
 
 Issue of 461,000.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 190 of Amundi Physical 
 Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms 
 
 Part A - Contractual Terms 
 
 Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of 
   the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019, as 
   supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. 
 
   This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described 
   herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation 
  (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read 
in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2020 (the "Current Base 
   Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus which 
   together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus 
  Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 
Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by 
  reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer 
   and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the 
combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as 
   so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the 
   Current Base Prospectus. 
 
                                          GENERAL TERMS 
         Issuer:             Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
1) 
 
                               Amundi Physical Gold ETC 
 
2)       i) Series: 
 
                                                    190 
 
         ii) Tranche 
         Number(s): 
 
              Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the 
                                                Series: 
3) 
 
                                          44,167,987.00 
 
         i) 
         Immediately 
         following the 
         issue of the 
         relevant 
         Tranche of 
         ETC 
         Securities: 
 
                                             461,000.00 
 
         ii) 
         Comprising 
         the relevant 
         Tranche of 
         ETC 
         Securities: 
 
         Metal 
         Entitlement: 
4) 
 
                                  0.04 fine troy ounces 
 
         i) Initial 
         Metal 
         Entitlement 
         as at the 
         Series Issue 
         Date: 
 
                                             0.03989027 
 
         ii) Metal 
         Entitlement 
         as at the 
         Subscription 
         Trade Date of 
         the relevant 
         Tranche of 
         ETC 
         Securities 
         (if not the 
         first Tranche 
         of ETC 
         Securities of 
         the Series): 
 
             Issue Date: 
 
5) 
 
                                            23 May 2019 
 
         i) Series 
         Issue Date: 
 
                                         6 January 2021 
 
         ii) Issue 
         Date of the 
         relevant 
         Tranche of 
         ETC 
         Securities 
         (if not the 
         first Tranche 
         of ETC 
         Securities of 
         the Series): 
 
               Scheduled                    23 May 2118 
          Maturity Date: 
6) 
 
                Relevant                    21 May 2019 
          Regulatory Law 
7)       Reference Date: 
 
           Date on which                  25 April 2019 
          Board approval 
8)       for issuance of 
          ETC Securities 
               obtained: 
                                    TRANSACTION PARTIES 
         Additional Paying Agent(s):     Not Applicable 
 
9) 
 
         Authorised Participant(s):      As at the date 
                                         of these Final 
10)                                              Terms: 
 
                                         HSBC Bank plc, 
                                                   with 
                                             registered 
                                             office at: 
 
                                               8 Canada 
                                                Square, 
 
                                          Canary Wharf, 
 
                                            London, E14 
                                                    5HQ 
 
                                            Jane Street 
                                              Financial 
                                          Limited, with 
                                             registered 
                                             office at: 
 
                                           Floor 30, 20 
                                              Fenchurch 
                                                Street, 
 
                                            London EC3M 
                                                   3BUY 
 
                                           Flow Traders 
                                             B.V., with 
                                             registered 
                                             office at: 
 
                                                  Jacob 
                                          Bontiusplaats 
                                                      9 
 
                                                1018 LL 
                                              Amsterdam 
 
                                           Optiver VOF, 
                                                   with 
                                             registered 
                                             office at: 
 
                                         Strawinskylaan 
                                                   3095 
 
                                                1077 ZX 
                                              Amsterdam 
 
                                            BNP Paribas 
                                         Arbitrage SNC, 
                                                   with 
                                             registered 
                                             office at: 
 
                                         1 Rue Laffitte 
 
                                            75009 Paris 
 
                                          Merrill Lynch 
                                         International, 
                                                   with 
                                             registered 
                                              office at 
 
                                          2 King Edward 
                                                 Street 
 
                                            London EC1A 
                                                    1HQ 
                            PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 
         Total Expense Ratio (as at the       0.15% per 
         date of these Final Terms):             annum. 
11) 
 
                      PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
         Nominal Amount:                     USD 5.085, 
                                               being an 
12)                                        amount equal 
                                              to 10 per 
                                           cent. of the 
                                            Issue Price 
                                                per ETC 
                                         Security as at 
                                             the Series 
                                            Issue Date. 
         Specified Interest Amount:          USD 0.051, 
                                               being an 
13)                                        amount equal 
                                         to 1 per cent. 
                                         of the Nominal 
                                                Amount. 
    GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES 
         Non-exempt Offer:                  An offer of 
                                                the ETC 
14)                                      Securities may 
                                         be made by any 
                                             Authorised 
                                             Offeror(s) 
                                             other than 
                                            pursuant to 
                                           Article 1(4) 
                                                 of the 
                                             Prospectus 
                                          Regulation in 
                                               Austria, 
                                                France, 
                                               Germany, 
                                            Luxembourg, 
                                                    the 
                                           Netherlands, 
                                         Spain, Sweden, 
                                         United Kingdom 
                                          and any other 
                                               Relevant 
                                           Member State 
                                              where the 
                                           Current Base 
                                             Prospectus 
                                               (and any 
                                           supplements) 
                                              have been

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 06:11 ET (11:11 GMT)

