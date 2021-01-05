Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA)
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms
05-Jan-2021 / 12:11 CET/CEST
FINAL TERMS
Final Terms dated 4 January 2021
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious
Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities")
Issue of 461,000.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 190 of Amundi Physical
Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms
Part A - Contractual Terms
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of
the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019, as
supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020.
This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described
herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation
(Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read
in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2020 (the "Current Base
Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus which
together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus
Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the
Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by
reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer
and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the
combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as
so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the
Current Base Prospectus.
GENERAL TERMS
Issuer: Amundi Physical Metals plc
1)
Amundi Physical Gold ETC
2) i) Series:
190
ii) Tranche
Number(s):
Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the
Series:
3)
44,167,987.00
i)
Immediately
following the
issue of the
relevant
Tranche of
ETC
Securities:
461,000.00
ii)
Comprising
the relevant
Tranche of
ETC
Securities:
Metal
Entitlement:
4)
0.04 fine troy ounces
i) Initial
Metal
Entitlement
as at the
Series Issue
Date:
0.03989027
ii) Metal
Entitlement
as at the
Subscription
Trade Date of
the relevant
Tranche of
ETC
Securities
(if not the
first Tranche
of ETC
Securities of
the Series):
Issue Date:
5)
23 May 2019
i) Series
Issue Date:
6 January 2021
ii) Issue
Date of the
relevant
Tranche of
ETC
Securities
(if not the
first Tranche
of ETC
Securities of
the Series):
Scheduled 23 May 2118
Maturity Date:
6)
Relevant 21 May 2019
Regulatory Law
7) Reference Date:
Date on which 25 April 2019
Board approval
8) for issuance of
ETC Securities
obtained:
TRANSACTION PARTIES
Additional Paying Agent(s): Not Applicable
9)
Authorised Participant(s): As at the date
of these Final
10) Terms:
HSBC Bank plc,
with
registered
office at:
8 Canada
Square,
Canary Wharf,
London, E14
5HQ
Jane Street
Financial
Limited, with
registered
office at:
Floor 30, 20
Fenchurch
Street,
London EC3M
3BUY
Flow Traders
B.V., with
registered
office at:
Jacob
Bontiusplaats
9
1018 LL
Amsterdam
Optiver VOF,
with
registered
office at:
Strawinskylaan
3095
1077 ZX
Amsterdam
BNP Paribas
Arbitrage SNC,
with
registered
office at:
1 Rue Laffitte
75009 Paris
Merrill Lynch
International,
with
registered
office at
2 King Edward
Street
London EC1A
1HQ
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES
Total Expense Ratio (as at the 0.15% per
date of these Final Terms): annum.
11)
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
Nominal Amount: USD 5.085,
being an
12) amount equal
to 10 per
cent. of the
Issue Price
per ETC
Security as at
the Series
Issue Date.
Specified Interest Amount: USD 0.051,
being an
13) amount equal
to 1 per cent.
of the Nominal
Amount.
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES
Non-exempt Offer: An offer of
the ETC
14) Securities may
be made by any
Authorised
Offeror(s)
other than
pursuant to
Article 1(4)
of the
Prospectus
Regulation in
Austria,
France,
Germany,
Luxembourg,
the
Netherlands,
Spain, Sweden,
United Kingdom
and any other
Relevant
Member State
where the
Current Base
Prospectus
(and any
supplements)
have been
