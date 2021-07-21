Log in
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms

07/21/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 
21-Jul-2021 / 17:33 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FINAL TERMS 
Final Terms dated 20 July 2021 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the 
"ETC Securities") 
Issue of 64,877.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 255 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms 
Part A - Contractual Terms 
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base 
Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. 
This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of 
the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction 
with the Base Prospectus dated 19 May 2021 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base 
Prospectus dated  16 July  2021, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus 
Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so 
supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the 
offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base 
Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base 
Prospectus. 
 
GENERAL TERMS 
 1.           Issuer:                              Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 2.            i. Series:                          Amundi Physical Gold ETC 
              ii. Tranche Number(s):               255 
 3.           Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 
               i. Immediately following the issue 
                  of the relevant Tranche of ETC   52,489,033.00 
                  Securities: 
              ii. Comprising the relevant Tranche  64,877.00 
                  of ETC Securities: 
 4.           Metal Entitlement: 
               i. Initial Metal Entitlement as at  0.04 fine troy ounces 
                  the Series Issue Date: 
              ii. Metal Entitlement as at the 
                  Subscription Trade Date of the 
                  relevant Tranche of ETC          0.03985796 
                  Securities (if not the first 
                  Tranche of ETC Securities of the 
                  Series): 
 5.           Issue Date: 
               i. Series Issue Date:               23 May 2019 
              ii. Issue Date of the relevant 
                  Tranche of ETC Securities (if    22 July 2021 
                  not the first Tranche of ETC 
                  Securities of the Series): 
 6.           Scheduled Maturity Date:             23 May 2118 
 7.           Relevant Regulatory Law Reference    21 May 2019 
              Date: 
 8.           Date on which Board approval for     25 April 2019 
              issuance of ETC Securities obtained: 
TRANSACTION PARTIES 
 9.           Additional Paying Agent(s):            Not Applicable 
                                                     As at the date of these Final Terms: 
                                                     HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 
                                                     8 Canada Square, 
                                                     Canary Wharf, 
                                                     London, E14 5HQ 
                                                     Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: 
                                                     Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, 
                                                     London EC3M 3BUY 
                                                     Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: 
                                                     Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 
10.           Authorised Participant(s): 
                                                     1018 LL Amsterdam 
                                                     Optiver VOF, with registered office at: 
                                                     Strawinskylaan 3095 
                                                     1077 ZX Amsterdam 
                                                     BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 
                                                     1 Rue Laffitte 
                                                     75009 Paris 
                                                     Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 
                                                     2 King Edward Street 
                                                     London EC1A 1HQ 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 
11.           Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of 0.15% per annum. 
              these Final Terms): 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
12.           Nominal Amount:                        USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue 
                                                     Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 
13.           Specified Interest Amount:             USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal 
                                                     Amount. 
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES 
                                                     An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised 
                                                     Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus 
                                                     Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the 
14.           Non-exempt Offer:                      Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other Relevant Member State 
                                                     where the Current Base Prospectus (and any supplements) have 
                                                     been notified to the competent authority in that Relevant Member 
                                                     State and published in accordance with the Prospectus 
                                                     Regulation. 
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION 
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC 
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities 
Programme.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ............................................

Duly authorised Part B - Other Information 

 1.           LISTING 
                                        Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext 
                                        Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated 
                                        market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be 
                                        admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and for the ETC Securities 
                                        to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof. Application has 
                                        also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the main 
               i. Listing and admission market of the London Stock Exchange. 
                  to trading: 
                                        Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional Stock 
                                        Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to time. 
                                        As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have been 
                                        admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse 
                                        and the London Stock Exchange. 
              ii. Estimate of total net USD 4,714,163.94 
                  proceeds of the 
                  issue: 
              iii. Estimate of total 
                  expenses related to 
                  admission to trading  EUR3,000 
                  for the relevant 
                  Tranche: 
 2.           REASONS FOR THE OFFER 
              Reasons for the offer:    See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to gold 
                                        price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 
 3.           OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
              ISIN:                     FR0013416716 
              Common Code:              199119532 
              CFI:                      DTZXXB 
              FISN:                     AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT 
                                        Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR 
                                        Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL 
              SEDOL: 
                                        Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE 
                                        Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8 
              WKN (if applicable):      A2UJK0 
              Delivery:                 Delivery free of payment.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 11:33 ET (15:33 GMT)

HOT NEWS