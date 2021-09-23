Log in
Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms

09/23/2021 | 07:43am EDT
Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 23-Sep-2021 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINAL TERMS

Final Terms dated 22 September 2021

AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC

ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities")

Issue of 31,640.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 269 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms

Part A - Contractual Terms

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020.

This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 19 May 2021 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus dated 16 July 2021, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus. 

GENERAL TERMS 
 1.  Issuer:                                Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
 2.   i. Series:          Amundi Physical Gold ETC 
 
               ii. Tranche Number(s):       269 
 
 3.  Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 
 
                i. Immediately following 
                   the issue of the relevant Tranche  53,157,504.00 
                   of ETC Securities: 
               ii. Comprising the relevant  31,640.00 
                   Tranche of ETC Securities: 
 4.  Metal Entitlement: 
 
                i. Initial Metal 
                   Entitlement as at the Series Issue 0.04 fine troy ounces 
                   Date: 
               ii. Metal Entitlement as at 
                   the Subscription Trade Date of the 
                   relevant Tranche of ETC Securities 0.03984747 
                   (if not the first Tranche of ETC 
                   Securities of the Series): 
 5.  Issue Date: 
 
                i. Series Issue Date:       23 May 2019 
 
               ii. Issue Date of the 
                   relevant Tranche of ETC Securities 24 September 2021 
                   (if not the first Tranche of ETC 
                   Securities of the Series): 
 6.  Scheduled Maturity Date:               23 May 2118 
 
 7.  Relevant Regulatory Law Reference      21 May 2019 
       Date: 
 8.  Date on which Board approval for       25 April 2019 
       issuance of ETC Securities obtained: 
TRANSACTION PARTIES 
 9.  Additional Paying Agent(s):              Not Applicable 
 
                                                        As at the date of these Final Terms: 
                                                        HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 
                                                        8 Canada Square, 
                                                        Canary Wharf, 
                                                        London, E14 5HQ 
                                                        Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: 
                                                        Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, 
                                                        London EC3M 3BUY 
                                                        Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: 
10.                                           Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 
       Authorised Participant(s): 
                                                        1018 LL Amsterdam 
                                                        Optiver VOF, with registered office at: 
                                                        Strawinskylaan 3095 
                                                        1077 ZX Amsterdam 
                                                        BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 
                                                        1 Rue Laffitte 
                                                        75009 Paris 
                                                        Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 
                                                        2 King Edward Street 
                                                        London EC1A 1HQ 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 
11.  Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of   0.15% per annum. 
       these Final Terms): 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
12.  Nominal Amount:                          USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue 
                                                Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 
13.  Specified Interest Amount:               USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the 
                                                Nominal Amount. 
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES 
                                                        An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised 
                                                        Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the 
                                                        Prospectus Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, 
14.  Non-exempt Offer:                        Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other 
                                                Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and 
                                                        any supplements) have been notified to the competent 
                                                        authority in that Relevant Member State and published in 
                                                        accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. 
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION 
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC 
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities 
Programme.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ............................................

Duly authorised Part B - Other Information 

 1.  LISTING 
 
                                            Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext 
                                            Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated 
                                            market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be 
                                            admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and for the ETC 
                                            Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof. 
                                            Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to 
                i. Listing and    trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. 
                   admission to trading: 
                                    Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional 
                                            Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to 
                                            time. 
                                            As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have 
                                            been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the 
                                            Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange. 
               ii. Estimate of    USD 2,235,856.42 
                   total net proceeds of 
                   the issue: 
               iii. Estimate of 
                   total expenses related 
                   to admission to trading  EUR3,000 
                   for the relevant 
                   Tranche: 
 2.  REASONS FOR THE OFFER 
 
               Reasons for the offer:       See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to 
                                            gold price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 
 3.  OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
 
               ISIN:                        FR0013416716 
               Common Code:                 199119532 
               CFI:                         DTZXXB 
               FISN:                        AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT 
                                            Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR 
                                            Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL 
               SEDOL: 
                                            Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE 
                                            Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8 
               WKN (if applicable):         A2UJK0 
               Delivery:                    Delivery free of payment.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)

