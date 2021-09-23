Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 23-Sep-2021 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINAL TERMS
Final Terms dated 22 September 2021
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities")
Issue of 31,640.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 269 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms
Part A - Contractual Terms
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020.
This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 19 May 2021 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus dated 16 July 2021, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus.
GENERAL TERMS
1. Issuer: Amundi Physical Metals plc
2. i. Series: Amundi Physical Gold ETC
ii. Tranche Number(s): 269
3. Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series:
i. Immediately following
the issue of the relevant Tranche 53,157,504.00
of ETC Securities:
ii. Comprising the relevant 31,640.00
Tranche of ETC Securities:
4. Metal Entitlement:
i. Initial Metal
Entitlement as at the Series Issue 0.04 fine troy ounces
Date:
ii. Metal Entitlement as at
the Subscription Trade Date of the
relevant Tranche of ETC Securities 0.03984747
(if not the first Tranche of ETC
Securities of the Series):
5. Issue Date:
i. Series Issue Date: 23 May 2019
ii. Issue Date of the
relevant Tranche of ETC Securities 24 September 2021
(if not the first Tranche of ETC
Securities of the Series):
6. Scheduled Maturity Date: 23 May 2118
7. Relevant Regulatory Law Reference 21 May 2019
Date:
8. Date on which Board approval for 25 April 2019
issuance of ETC Securities obtained:
TRANSACTION PARTIES
9. Additional Paying Agent(s): Not Applicable
As at the date of these Final Terms:
HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at:
8 Canada Square,
Canary Wharf,
London, E14 5HQ
Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at:
Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street,
London EC3M 3BUY
Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at:
10. Jacob Bontiusplaats 9
Authorised Participant(s):
1018 LL Amsterdam
Optiver VOF, with registered office at:
Strawinskylaan 3095
1077 ZX Amsterdam
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at:
1 Rue Laffitte
75009 Paris
Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at
2 King Edward Street
London EC1A 1HQ
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES
11. Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of 0.15% per annum.
these Final Terms):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
12. Nominal Amount: USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue
Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date.
13. Specified Interest Amount: USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the
Nominal Amount.
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES
An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised
Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the
Prospectus Regulation in Austria, France, Germany,
14. Non-exempt Offer: Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other
Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and
any supplements) have been notified to the competent
authority in that Relevant Member State and published in
accordance with the Prospectus Regulation.
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities
Programme.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By: ............................................
Duly authorised Part B - Other Information
1. LISTING
Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext
Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated
market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be
admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and for the ETC
Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof.
Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to
i. Listing and trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
admission to trading:
Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional
Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to
time.
As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have
been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the
Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange.
ii. Estimate of USD 2,235,856.42
total net proceeds of
the issue:
iii. Estimate of
total expenses related
to admission to trading EUR3,000
for the relevant
Tranche:
2. REASONS FOR THE OFFER
Reasons for the offer: See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to
gold price" in the Current Base Prospectus.
3. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
ISIN: FR0013416716
Common Code: 199119532
CFI: DTZXXB
FISN: AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT
Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR
Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL
SEDOL:
Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE
Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8
WKN (if applicable): A2UJK0
Delivery: Delivery free of payment.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 23, 2021 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)