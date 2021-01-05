Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -2

notified to
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list
and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical
Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities
Programme.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By: ............................................
Duly authorised
Part B - Other Information
LISTING
1)
Application has been made for
the ETC Securities to be
i) Listing and admission to admitted to Euronext Paris and
trading: for the ETC Securities to be
admitted to trading on the
regulated market thereof.
Application has also been made
for the ETC Securities to be
admitted to Euronext
Amsterdam, Deutsche Börse and
the London Stock Exchange and
for the ETC Securities to be
admitted to trading on the
regulated markets and/or main
markets thereof.
Application may be made for
the ETC Securities to be
listed on additional Stock
Exchanges and admitted to
trading on additional markets
from time to time.
As at the date of these Final
Terms, ETC Securities of this
Series have been admitted to
trading on Euronext Paris,
Euronext Amsterdam, Deutsche
Börse and the London Stock
Exchange.
USD 35,734,322.80
ii) Estimate of total net
proceeds of the issue:
&euro3,000
iii) Estimate of total
expenses related to
admission to trading for
the relevant Tranche:
REASONS FOR THE OFFER
2)
Reasons for the offer: See section headed "Investing
in the ETC Securities to gain
exposure to gold price" in the
Current Base Prospectus.
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
3)
ISIN: FR0013416716
Common Code: 199119532
CFI: DTZXXB
FISN: AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT
SEDOL: Listing Euronext Paris:
BJ027Y1 FR
Listing Euronext Amsterdam:
BJYGLG9 NL
Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra:
BKF9G58 DE
Listing London Stock Exchange:
BLKQKY8
WKN (if applicable): A2UJK0
Delivery: Delivery free of payment.
ANNEX - Issue Specific Summary
4 January 2021
SUMMARY
A. INTRODUCTION AND WARNINGS
A.1.1 Name and international
securities identifier number
(ISIN) of the securities
Series Amundi Physical Gold ETC due 2118 (the "Series") issued
under the Secured Precious Metals Linked ETC Securities
Programme. ISIN Code: FR0013416716.
A.1.2 Identity and contact details of
the issuer, including its legal
entity identifier (LEI)
Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer") is a public company
limited by shares incorporated in Ireland. Its registered
address is at 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street,
Dublin 2, Ireland. The Issuer's telephone number is +353 1 905
8020 and its legal entity identifier is 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76.
A.1.3 Identity and contact details of
the competent authority
approving the Base Prospectus
The Base Prospectus has been approved in accordance with
Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") by the
Central Bank of Ireland as competent authority. Address: New
Wapping Street, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1. Telephone number:
+353 1 224 6000.
A.1.4 Date of approval of the Base
Prospectus
The Base Prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") was approved on 20
May 2020 and may be amended and/or supplemented from time to
time, including by way of a supplement dated 24 July 2020.
A.1.5 Warning
This summary has been prepared in accordance with Article 7 of
the Prospectus Regulation and should be read as an introduction
to the Base Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the
exchange-traded, secured, limited recourse securities linked to
the price of Gold of this Series (the "ETC Securities") should
be based on consideration by the investor of the Base
Prospectus as a whole, including the related final terms for
this Tranche (the "Final Terms"). Any investor could lose all
or part of their invested capital. Where a claim relating to
the information contained in the Base Prospectus is brought
before a court, the plaintiff investor might, under the
national legislation of the Member States of the European
Union, be required to bear the costs of translating the Base
Prospectus before the legal proceedings are initiated. Civil
liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled this
summary, including any translation thereof, but only if this
summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read
together with the other parts of the Base Prospectus or it does
not provide, when read together with the other parts of the
Base Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when
considering whether to invest in the ETC Securities. This
document does not constitute an offer or invitation to any
person to subscribe for or purchase any ETC Securities. It has
been prepared in connection with the Final Terms.
B. KEY INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER
B.1 Who is the issuer of the
securities?
B.1.1 Domicile, legal form, LEI,
jurisdiction of incorporation
and country of operation
The Issuer was incorporated on 4 December 2018 as a public
limited company in Ireland under the Companies Act of Ireland
2014, as amended, with registration number 638962. Its legal
entity identifier is 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76.
B.1.2 Principal activities
The Issuer has been established as a special purpose vehicle
and has established a programme (the "Programme") under which
ETC Securities linked to gold ("Gold" or "Metal") may be issued
from time to time. Each Series of ETC Securities issued under
the Programme will be linked to, and provide exposure to, the
price of Gold.
B.1.3 Major Shareholders
The authorised share capital of the Issuer is &euro25,000,
divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of &euro1 each, all of
which have been issued and fully paid up. Such shares are held
by Cafico Trust Company Limited on trust for charitable
purposes.
B.1.4 Key managing directors
The directors of the Issuer are Rolando Ebuna, Máiréad Lyons
and Matthieu André Michel Guignard.
B.1.5 Identity of the statutory
auditors
The statutory auditors of the Issuer are KPMG Ireland.
B.2 What is the key financial
information regarding the
Issuer?
