Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -2-

01/05/2021
                                            notified to 
                                          the competent 
                                           authority in 
                                          that Relevant 
                                           Member State 
                                          and published 
                                          in accordance 
                                               with the 
                                             Prospectus 
                                            Regulation. 
                    LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION 
     These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list 
              and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC 
         Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical 
        Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities 
                                                      Programme. 
 
   Signed on behalf of the Issuer: 
 
   By: ............................................ 
 
   Duly authorised 
 
 Part B - Other Information 
 
   LISTING 
 
1) 
 
                                  Application has been made for 
                                       the ETC Securities to be 
   i) Listing and admission to   admitted to Euronext Paris and 
   trading:                        for the ETC Securities to be 
                                     admitted to trading on the 
                                      regulated market thereof. 
                                 Application has also been made 
                                   for the ETC Securities to be 
                                           admitted to Euronext 
                                  Amsterdam, Deutsche Börse and 
                                  the London Stock Exchange and 
                                   for the ETC Securities to be 
                                     admitted to trading on the 
                                  regulated markets and/or main 
                                               markets thereof. 
 
                                    Application may be made for 
                                       the ETC Securities to be 
                                     listed on additional Stock 
                                      Exchanges and admitted to 
                                  trading on additional markets 
                                             from time to time. 
 
                                  As at the date of these Final 
                                  Terms, ETC Securities of this 
                                   Series have been admitted to 
                                     trading on Euronext Paris, 
                                   Euronext Amsterdam, Deutsche 
                                     Börse and the London Stock 
                                                      Exchange. 
                                              USD 35,734,322.80 
 
   ii) Estimate of total net 
   proceeds of the issue: 
 
                                                     &euro3,000 
 
   iii) Estimate of total 
   expenses related to 
   admission to trading for 
   the relevant Tranche: 
 
   REASONS FOR THE OFFER 
 
2) 
 
   Reasons for the offer:         See section headed "Investing 
                                  in the ETC Securities to gain 
                                 exposure to gold price" in the 
                                       Current Base Prospectus. 
   OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
 
3) 
 
   ISIN:                                           FR0013416716 
   Common Code:                                       199119532 
   CFI:                                                  DTZXXB 
   FISN:                                    AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT 
   SEDOL:                               Listing Euronext Paris: 
                                                     BJ027Y1 FR 
 
                                    Listing Euronext Amsterdam: 
                                                     BJYGLG9 NL 
 
                                  Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: 
                                                     BKF9G58 DE 
 
                                 Listing London Stock Exchange: 
                                                        BLKQKY8 
 
   WKN (if applicable):                                  A2UJK0 
   Delivery:                          Delivery free of payment. 
 
 ANNEX - Issue Specific Summary 
 
   4 January 2021 
 
                            SUMMARY 
A. INTRODUCTION AND WARNINGS 
A.1.1                                     Name and international 
                                    securities identifier number 
                                        (ISIN) of the securities 
  Series Amundi Physical Gold ETC due 2118 (the "Series") issued 
         under the Secured Precious Metals Linked ETC Securities 
                             Programme. ISIN Code: FR0013416716. 
A.1.2                            Identity and contact details of 
                                 the issuer, including its legal 
                                         entity identifier (LEI) 
   Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer") is a public company 
       limited by shares incorporated in Ireland. Its registered 
       address is at 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street, 
  Dublin 2, Ireland. The Issuer's telephone number is +353 1 905 
   8020 and its legal entity identifier is 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. 
A.1.3                            Identity and contact details of 
                                         the competent authority 
                                   approving the Base Prospectus 
        The Base Prospectus has been approved in accordance with 
  Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") by the 
    Central Bank of Ireland as competent authority. Address: New 
    Wapping Street, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1. Telephone number: 
                                                +353 1 224 6000. 
A.1.4                               Date of approval of the Base 
                                                      Prospectus 
The Base Prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") was approved on 20 
May 2020 and may be amended and/or supplemented from time to 
time, including by way of a supplement dated 24 July 2020. 
A.1.5                                                    Warning 
  This summary has been prepared in accordance with Article 7 of 
 the Prospectus Regulation and should be read as an introduction 
           to the Base Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the 
 exchange-traded, secured, limited recourse securities linked to 
  the price of Gold of this Series (the "ETC Securities") should 
           be based on consideration by the investor of the Base 
    Prospectus as a whole, including the related final terms for 
   this Tranche (the "Final Terms"). Any investor could lose all 
    or part of their invested capital. Where a claim relating to 
     the information contained in the Base Prospectus is brought 
         before a court, the plaintiff investor might, under the 
       national legislation of the Member States of the European 
    Union, be required to bear the costs of translating the Base 
    Prospectus before the legal proceedings are initiated. Civil 
   liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled this 
    summary, including any translation thereof, but only if this 
     summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent when read 
 together with the other parts of the Base Prospectus or it does 
     not provide, when read together with the other parts of the 
 Base Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when 
       considering whether to invest in the ETC Securities. This 
      document does not constitute an offer or invitation to any 
  person to subscribe for or purchase any ETC Securities. It has 
               been prepared in connection with the Final Terms. 
                                B. KEY INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER 
B.1                                     Who is the issuer of the 
                                                     securities? 
B.1.1                                 Domicile, legal form, LEI, 
                                   jurisdiction of incorporation 
                                        and country of operation 
      The Issuer was incorporated on 4 December 2018 as a public 
   limited company in Ireland under the Companies Act of Ireland 
    2014, as amended, with registration number 638962. Its legal 
                      entity identifier is 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76. 
B.1.2                                       Principal activities 
    The Issuer has been established as a special purpose vehicle 
   and has established a programme (the "Programme") under which 
 ETC Securities linked to gold ("Gold" or "Metal") may be issued 
   from time to time. Each Series of ETC Securities issued under 
   the Programme will be linked to, and provide exposure to, the 
                                                  price of Gold. 
B.1.3                                         Major Shareholders 
      The authorised share capital of the Issuer is &euro25,000, 
      divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of &euro1 each, all of 
  which have been issued and fully paid up. Such shares are held 
         by Cafico Trust Company Limited on trust for charitable 
                                                       purposes. 
B.1.4                                     Key managing directors 
    The directors of the Issuer are Rolando Ebuna, Máiréad Lyons 
                             and Matthieu André Michel Guignard. 
B.1.5                                  Identity of the statutory 
                                                        auditors 
          The statutory auditors of the Issuer are KPMG Ireland. 
B.2                                    What is the key financial 
                                       information regarding the 
                                                         Issuer?

