Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -3

The Issuer has published its audited financial statements for the period from incorporation (4 December 2018) to the period ending on 31 March 2020. The summary information below is extracted from the Issuer's statement of financial position as 31 March 2020: Total current assets (in USD) 2,374,918,604 Total equity (in USD) 29,775 Total current liabilities (in USD) 2,374,918,604 Total equity and liabilities (in USD) 2,374,918,604 B.3 What are the key risks that are specific to the Issuer? · The Issuer is a special purpose vehicle with no material assets other than its paid-up share capital and the assets on which each Series of ETC Securities are secured (principally the Gold). In respect of each Series, the holders of such ETC Securities (the "Securityholders") will have recourse only to the Secured Property (as defined below) and not to any other assets of the Issuer. If, following realisation in full of the Secured Property relating to such Series, any outstanding claim remains unpaid, then such claim will be extinguished and no debt will be owed by the Issuer in respect thereof. C. KEY INFORMATION ON THE SECURITIES C.1 What are the main features of the ETC Securities? C.1.1 Type, class and ISIN Commodity-linked securities. ISIN Code: FR0013416716 Common Code: 199119532 C.1.2 Currency, denomination, par value, number of securities issued and duration The ETC Securities are denominated in USD. The ETC Securities are in bearer global form. For the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, the Nominal Amount of each ETC Security (USD 5.085) shall be regarded as the denomination of such ETC Security. The ETC Securities are being treated by the Issuer as having a minimum denomination of less than &euro100,000. As at the issue date of the above tranche of ETC Securities, there will be 44,167,987.00 ETC Securities of this Series in issue. The scheduled maturity date (the "Scheduled Maturity Date") of the ETC Securities is 23 May 2118. C.1.3 Rights attached to the ETC Securities Overview The ETC Securities are designed to provide purchasers with exposure to Gold without having to take physical delivery of the Gold. The Issuer, under the Programme, may only issue ETC Securities to authorised participants appointed as such (each, an "Authorised Participant"). Authorised Participants may, thereafter, offer such ETC Securities to retail clients, professional clients or other eligible counterparties (subject to certain selling restrictions contained in the Base Prospectus). The first tranche of the Series was issued on 23 May 2019 (the "Series Issue Date") to one or more Authorised Participants. Each ETC Security relates to a specific amount in weight of Gold, specified in the Final Terms, known as the "Metal Entitlement". In order to back its obligations under the ETC Securities, the Issuer will seek to hold enough Gold to meet its obligations under the ETC Securities. On the Series Issue Date, each ETC Security was ascribed with a Metal Entitlement (the "Initial Metal Entitlement") and on each subsequent day, the Metal Entitlement of each ETC Security shall be reduced by a percentage (the "Total Expense Ratio") determined as sufficient to fund the Issuer's "all in one" operational fee to Amundi Asset Management S.A.S (the "Advisor"). In order to fund such "all in one" operational fee, HSBC Bank PLC (the "Metal Counterparty") shall periodically liquidate an amount of Gold (the "TER Metal") equal to the accrued reductions (pursuant to the Total Expense Ratio) to the Metal Entitlement of all ETC Securities of the Series. The Total Expense Ratio shall cease to apply to an ETC Security for a Series on the earliest to occur of (i) a Buy-Back Trade Date relating to such ETC Security, (ii) an Early Redemption Trade Date relating to such Series and (iii) the Final Redemption Valuation Date for such Series. The Gold will be held for the Issuer by HSBC Bank PLC (the "Custodian") and will generally be held on an "allocated" basis on the terms of the Custody Agreement in the relevant allocated account of the Issuer with the Custodian marked for the relevant series (the "Allocated Account"). This means that the Gold is held in a segregated account held at the London vault of the Custodian in the name of the Issuer for the account of the relevant Series and all Gold in allocated form that is deposited with or received by the Custodian from time to time is held by the Custodian as bailee for the Issuer for that Series. There are times when amounts of the Gold may be held on an "unallocated" basis, for example to facilitate subscriptions. Subscription On any day (other than a Saturday or a Sunday) on which (i) Euronext Paris is open for business, (ii) the over-the-counter market of The London Bullion Market Association (the "LBMA") is open for business and (iii) commercial banks in Ireland are open for business (a "Business Day"), an Authorised Participant may request the Issuer to issue further ETC Securities to such Authorised Participant (a "Subscription"). Prior to settlement of a Subscription, the Authorised Participant will be required to transfer to an unallocated account of the Issuer with the Custodian marked for such Series (the "Unallocated Account") an amount of Gold (the "Subscription Settlement Amount") equal to the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement on the relevant trade date (the "Subscription Trade Date") and (b) the total number of ETC Securities being issued. The Issuer will not issue ETC Securities to an Authorised Participant until the Subscription Settlement Amount has been received in the Unallocated Account and allocated to the Allocated Account for the Series. In connection with each Subscription, the Authorised Participant will also be required to pay to the Issuer a subscription fee (the "Subscription Fee"). Buy-Backs On any Business Day, an Authorised Participant may request that the Issuer buys back ETC Securities from such Authorised Participant (a "Buy-Back"). Prior to settlement of a Buy-Back, the Authorised Participant will be required to deliver to the Issuing and Paying Agent on behalf of the Issuer the relevant ETC Securities being bought back. The Issuer will not cancel such ETC Securities and deliver to the Authorised Participant an amount of Gold (the "Buy-Back Settlement Amount") equal to the product of (1) the Metal Entitlement on the relevant trade date (the "Buy-Back Trade Date") and (2) the total number of ETC Securities being bought back, until the Issuing and Paying Agent has confirmed receipt of such ETC Securities. In connection with each Buy-Back, the Authorised Participant will also be required to pay to the Issuer a buy-back fee (the "Buy-Back Fee"). Future Buy-Backs and Early and Final Redemption At any given time, the Gold standing to the credit of the Allocated Account should at least equal the aggregate Metal Entitlement for all ETC Securities still outstanding for such Series. Such Gold will fund the delivery of any future Buy-Back Settlement Amounts and the payment of any "Early Redemption Amount" or "Final Redemption" Amount" (each as defined below) in respect of each ETC Security. Security The obligations of the Issuer under the ETC Securities will be secured pursuant to a security deed governed by the laws of Ireland and a security deed governed by English law by security interests over the rights of the Issuer under the agreements entered into by it in respect of the ETC Securities and the underlying Gold. The assets and property that are the subject of such security interests are known as "Secured Property" for this Series. Securityholders will not, by reason of holding such Series, have any claim against the Secured Property with respect to any other series of ETC Securities. The security over the Secured Property in respect of a Series of ETC Securities will become enforceable if payment of the Final Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount, as applicable, is not made in full when due on the Scheduled Maturity Date or the relevant Early Redemption Settlement Date, as applicable. Limited Recourse and Ranking The ETC Securities will rank equally amongst themselves. The rights of Securityholders are limited in recourse to the Secured Property. As such, once the Secured Property has been realised and the net proceeds distributed, none of the parties or anyone acting on their behalves may take further steps against the Issuer or its directors, officers, members or administrator to recover any further sum and no debt will be

