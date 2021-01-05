Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -3

The Issuer has published its audited financial statements for
the period from incorporation (4 December 2018) to the period
ending on 31 March 2020. The summary information below is
extracted from the Issuer's statement of financial position as
31 March 2020:
Total current assets (in USD) 2,374,918,604
Total equity (in USD) 29,775
Total current liabilities (in USD) 2,374,918,604
Total equity and liabilities (in USD) 2,374,918,604
B.3 What are the key risks that are
specific to the Issuer?
· The Issuer is a special purpose vehicle with no material
assets other than its paid-up share capital and the assets on
which each Series of ETC Securities are secured (principally
the Gold). In respect of each Series, the holders of such ETC
Securities (the "Securityholders") will have recourse only to
the Secured Property (as defined below) and not to any other
assets of the Issuer. If, following realisation in full of
the Secured Property relating to such Series, any outstanding
claim remains unpaid, then such claim will be extinguished
and no debt will be owed by the Issuer in respect thereof.
C. KEY INFORMATION ON THE SECURITIES
C.1 What are the main features of
the ETC Securities?
C.1.1 Type, class and ISIN
Commodity-linked securities. ISIN Code: FR0013416716 Common
Code: 199119532
C.1.2 Currency, denomination, par
value, number of securities
issued and duration
The ETC Securities are denominated in USD. The ETC Securities
are in bearer global form. For the purposes of the Prospectus
Regulation, the Nominal Amount of each ETC Security (USD 5.085)
shall be regarded as the denomination of such ETC Security. The
ETC Securities are being treated by the Issuer as having a
minimum denomination of less than &euro100,000. As at the issue
date of the above tranche of ETC Securities, there will be
44,167,987.00 ETC Securities of this Series in issue. The
scheduled maturity date (the "Scheduled Maturity Date") of the
ETC Securities is 23 May 2118.
C.1.3 Rights attached to the ETC
Securities
Overview
The ETC Securities are designed to provide purchasers with
exposure to Gold without having to take physical delivery of
the Gold. The Issuer, under the Programme, may only issue ETC
Securities to authorised participants appointed as such (each,
an "Authorised Participant"). Authorised Participants may,
thereafter, offer such ETC Securities to retail clients,
professional clients or other eligible counterparties (subject
to certain selling restrictions contained in the Base
Prospectus). The first tranche of the Series was issued on 23
May 2019 (the "Series Issue Date") to one or more Authorised
Participants.
Each ETC Security relates to a specific amount in weight of
Gold, specified in the Final Terms, known as the "Metal
Entitlement". In order to back its obligations under the ETC
Securities, the Issuer will seek to hold enough Gold to meet
its obligations under the ETC Securities. On the Series Issue
Date, each ETC Security was ascribed with a Metal Entitlement
(the "Initial Metal Entitlement") and on each subsequent day,
the Metal Entitlement of each ETC Security shall be reduced by
a percentage (the "Total Expense Ratio") determined as
sufficient to fund the Issuer's "all in one" operational fee to
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S (the "Advisor"). In order to fund
such "all in one" operational fee, HSBC Bank PLC (the "Metal
Counterparty") shall periodically liquidate an amount of Gold
(the "TER Metal") equal to the accrued reductions (pursuant to
the Total Expense Ratio) to the Metal Entitlement of all ETC
Securities of the Series. The Total Expense Ratio shall cease
to apply to an ETC Security for a Series on the earliest to
occur of (i) a Buy-Back Trade Date relating to such ETC
Security, (ii) an Early Redemption Trade Date relating to such
Series and (iii) the Final Redemption Valuation Date for such
Series. The Gold will be held for the Issuer by HSBC Bank PLC
(the "Custodian") and will generally be held on an "allocated"
basis on the terms of the Custody Agreement in the relevant
allocated account of the Issuer with the Custodian marked for
the relevant series (the "Allocated Account"). This means that
the Gold is held in a segregated account held at the London
vault of the Custodian in the name of the Issuer for the
account of the relevant Series and all Gold in allocated form
that is deposited with or received by the Custodian from time
to time is held by the Custodian as bailee for the Issuer for
that Series. There are times when amounts of the Gold may be
held on an "unallocated" basis, for example to facilitate
subscriptions.
Subscription
On any day (other than a Saturday or a Sunday) on which (i)
Euronext Paris is open for business, (ii) the over-the-counter
market of The London Bullion Market Association (the "LBMA") is
open for business and (iii) commercial banks in Ireland are
open for business (a "Business Day"), an Authorised Participant
may request the Issuer to issue further ETC Securities to such
Authorised Participant (a "Subscription"). Prior to settlement
of a Subscription, the Authorised Participant will be required
to transfer to an unallocated account of the Issuer with the
Custodian marked for such Series (the "Unallocated Account") an
amount of Gold (the "Subscription Settlement Amount") equal to
the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement on the relevant trade
date (the "Subscription Trade Date") and (b) the total number
of ETC Securities being issued. The Issuer will not issue ETC
Securities to an Authorised Participant until the Subscription
Settlement Amount has been received in the Unallocated Account
and allocated to the Allocated Account for the Series. In
connection with each Subscription, the Authorised Participant
will also be required to pay to the Issuer a subscription fee
(the "Subscription Fee").
Buy-Backs
On any Business Day, an Authorised Participant may request that
the Issuer buys back ETC Securities from such Authorised
Participant (a "Buy-Back"). Prior to settlement of a Buy-Back,
the Authorised Participant will be required to deliver to the
Issuing and Paying Agent on behalf of the Issuer the relevant
ETC Securities being bought back. The Issuer will not cancel
such ETC Securities and deliver to the Authorised Participant
an amount of Gold (the "Buy-Back Settlement Amount") equal to
the product of (1) the Metal Entitlement on the relevant trade
date (the "Buy-Back Trade Date") and (2) the total number of
ETC Securities being bought back, until the Issuing and Paying
Agent has confirmed receipt of such ETC Securities. In
connection with each Buy-Back, the Authorised Participant will
also be required to pay to the Issuer a buy-back fee (the
"Buy-Back Fee").
Future Buy-Backs and Early and Final Redemption
At any given time, the Gold standing to the credit of the
Allocated Account should at least equal the aggregate Metal
Entitlement for all ETC Securities still outstanding for such
Series. Such Gold will fund the delivery of any future Buy-Back
Settlement Amounts and the payment of any "Early Redemption
Amount" or "Final Redemption" Amount" (each as defined below)
in respect of each ETC Security.
Security
The obligations of the Issuer under the ETC Securities will be
secured pursuant to a security deed governed by the laws of
Ireland and a security deed governed by English law by security
interests over the rights of the Issuer under the agreements
entered into by it in respect of the ETC Securities and the
underlying Gold. The assets and property that are the subject
of such security interests are known as "Secured Property" for
this Series. Securityholders will not, by reason of holding
such Series, have any claim against the Secured Property with
respect to any other series of ETC Securities. The security
over the Secured Property in respect of a Series of ETC
Securities will become enforceable if payment of the Final
Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount, as applicable, is
not made in full when due on the Scheduled Maturity Date or the
relevant Early Redemption Settlement Date, as applicable.
Limited Recourse and Ranking
The ETC Securities will rank equally amongst themselves. The
rights of Securityholders are limited in recourse to the
Secured Property. As such, once the Secured Property has been
realised and the net proceeds distributed, none of the parties
or anyone acting on their behalves may take further steps
against the Issuer or its directors, officers, members or
administrator to recover any further sum and no debt will be
