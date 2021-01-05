Log in
Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -3-

01/05/2021 | 06:12am EST
   The Issuer has published its audited financial statements for 
   the period from incorporation (4 December 2018) to the period 
       ending on 31 March 2020. The summary information below is 
  extracted from the Issuer's statement of financial position as 
             31 March 2020: 
 
        Total current assets (in USD) 2,374,918,604 
                Total equity (in USD)        29,775 
   Total current liabilities (in USD) 2,374,918,604 
Total equity and liabilities (in USD) 2,374,918,604 
 
B.3                              What are the key risks that are 
                                         specific to the Issuer? 
 
· The Issuer is a special purpose vehicle with no material 
assets other than its paid-up share capital and the assets on 
which each Series of ETC Securities are secured (principally 
the Gold). In respect of each Series, the holders of such ETC 
Securities (the "Securityholders") will have recourse only to 
the Secured Property (as defined below) and not to any other 
assets of the Issuer. If, following realisation in full of 
the Secured Property relating to such Series, any outstanding 
claim remains unpaid, then such claim will be extinguished 
and no debt will be owed by the Issuer in respect thereof. 
 
                            C. KEY INFORMATION ON THE SECURITIES 
C.1                                What are the main features of 
                                             the ETC Securities? 
C.1.1                                       Type, class and ISIN 
     Commodity-linked securities. ISIN Code: FR0013416716 Common 
                                                 Code: 199119532 
C.1.2                                Currency, denomination, par 
                                     value, number of securities 
                                             issued and duration 
   The ETC Securities are denominated in USD. The ETC Securities 
   are in bearer global form. For the purposes of the Prospectus 
 Regulation, the Nominal Amount of each ETC Security (USD 5.085) 
 shall be regarded as the denomination of such ETC Security. The 
      ETC Securities are being treated by the Issuer as having a 
 minimum denomination of less than &euro100,000. As at the issue 
      date of the above tranche of ETC Securities, there will be 
       44,167,987.00 ETC Securities of this Series in issue. The 
  scheduled maturity date (the "Scheduled Maturity Date") of the 
                                  ETC Securities is 23 May 2118. 
C.1.3                                 Rights attached to the ETC 
                                                      Securities 
                                                        Overview 
 
      The ETC Securities are designed to provide purchasers with 
    exposure to Gold without having to take physical delivery of 
   the Gold. The Issuer, under the Programme, may only issue ETC 
  Securities to authorised participants appointed as such (each, 
      an "Authorised Participant"). Authorised Participants may, 
        thereafter, offer such ETC Securities to retail clients, 
  professional clients or other eligible counterparties (subject 
           to certain selling restrictions contained in the Base 
   Prospectus). The first tranche of the Series was issued on 23 
    May 2019 (the "Series Issue Date") to one or more Authorised 
                                                   Participants. 
 
     Each ETC Security relates to a specific amount in weight of 
         Gold, specified in the Final Terms, known as the "Metal 
    Entitlement". In order to back its obligations under the ETC 
    Securities, the Issuer will seek to hold enough Gold to meet 
   its obligations under the ETC Securities. On the Series Issue 
   Date, each ETC Security was ascribed with a Metal Entitlement 
   (the "Initial Metal Entitlement") and on each subsequent day, 
  the Metal Entitlement of each ETC Security shall be reduced by 
          a percentage (the "Total Expense Ratio") determined as 
 sufficient to fund the Issuer's "all in one" operational fee to 
 Amundi Asset Management S.A.S (the "Advisor"). In order to fund 
    such "all in one" operational fee, HSBC Bank PLC (the "Metal 
   Counterparty") shall periodically liquidate an amount of Gold 
  (the "TER Metal") equal to the accrued reductions (pursuant to 
    the Total Expense Ratio) to the Metal Entitlement of all ETC 
   Securities of the Series. The Total Expense Ratio shall cease 
     to apply to an ETC Security for a Series on the earliest to 
         occur of (i) a Buy-Back Trade Date relating to such ETC 
  Security, (ii) an Early Redemption Trade Date relating to such 
   Series and (iii) the Final Redemption Valuation Date for such 
   Series. The Gold will be held for the Issuer by HSBC Bank PLC 
  (the "Custodian") and will generally be held on an "allocated" 
     basis on the terms of the Custody Agreement in the relevant 
   allocated account of the Issuer with the Custodian marked for 
  the relevant series (the "Allocated Account"). This means that 
     the Gold is held in a segregated account held at the London 
        vault of the Custodian in the name of the Issuer for the 
   account of the relevant Series and all Gold in allocated form 
   that is deposited with or received by the Custodian from time 
   to time is held by the Custodian as bailee for the Issuer for 
    that Series. There are times when amounts of the Gold may be 
       held on an "unallocated" basis, for example to facilitate 
                                                  subscriptions. 
 
                                                    Subscription 
 
     On any day (other than a Saturday or a Sunday) on which (i) 
  Euronext Paris is open for business, (ii) the over-the-counter 
 market of The London Bullion Market Association (the "LBMA") is 
     open for business and (iii) commercial banks in Ireland are 
 open for business (a "Business Day"), an Authorised Participant 
  may request the Issuer to issue further ETC Securities to such 
  Authorised Participant (a "Subscription"). Prior to settlement 
  of a Subscription, the Authorised Participant will be required 
    to transfer to an unallocated account of the Issuer with the 
 Custodian marked for such Series (the "Unallocated Account") an 
  amount of Gold (the "Subscription Settlement Amount") equal to 
  the product of (a) the Metal Entitlement on the relevant trade 
   date (the "Subscription Trade Date") and (b) the total number 
   of ETC Securities being issued. The Issuer will not issue ETC 
  Securities to an Authorised Participant until the Subscription 
  Settlement Amount has been received in the Unallocated Account 
       and allocated to the Allocated Account for the Series. In 
   connection with each Subscription, the Authorised Participant 
   will also be required to pay to the Issuer a subscription fee 
                                       (the "Subscription Fee"). 
 
                                                       Buy-Backs 
 
 On any Business Day, an Authorised Participant may request that 
        the Issuer buys back ETC Securities from such Authorised 
  Participant (a "Buy-Back"). Prior to settlement of a Buy-Back, 
   the Authorised Participant will be required to deliver to the 
   Issuing and Paying Agent on behalf of the Issuer the relevant 
    ETC Securities being bought back. The Issuer will not cancel 
   such ETC Securities and deliver to the Authorised Participant 
   an amount of Gold (the "Buy-Back Settlement Amount") equal to 
  the product of (1) the Metal Entitlement on the relevant trade 
    date (the "Buy-Back Trade Date") and (2) the total number of 
  ETC Securities being bought back, until the Issuing and Paying 
          Agent has confirmed receipt of such ETC Securities. In 
  connection with each Buy-Back, the Authorised Participant will 
       also be required to pay to the Issuer a buy-back fee (the 
                                                "Buy-Back Fee"). 
 
                 Future Buy-Backs and Early and Final Redemption 
 
       At any given time, the Gold standing to the credit of the 
     Allocated Account should at least equal the aggregate Metal 
   Entitlement for all ETC Securities still outstanding for such 
 Series. Such Gold will fund the delivery of any future Buy-Back 
     Settlement Amounts and the payment of any "Early Redemption 
   Amount" or "Final Redemption" Amount" (each as defined below) 
                                in respect of each ETC Security. 
 
                                                        Security 
 
  The obligations of the Issuer under the ETC Securities will be 
     secured pursuant to a security deed governed by the laws of 
 Ireland and a security deed governed by English law by security 
    interests over the rights of the Issuer under the agreements 
     entered into by it in respect of the ETC Securities and the 
   underlying Gold. The assets and property that are the subject 
  of such security interests are known as "Secured Property" for 
     this Series. Securityholders will not, by reason of holding 
   such Series, have any claim against the Secured Property with 
     respect to any other series of ETC Securities. The security 
         over the Secured Property in respect of a Series of ETC 
      Securities will become enforceable if payment of the Final 
 Redemption Amount or Early Redemption Amount, as applicable, is 
 not made in full when due on the Scheduled Maturity Date or the 
       relevant Early Redemption Settlement Date, as applicable. 
 
                                    Limited Recourse and Ranking 
 
    The ETC Securities will rank equally amongst themselves. The 
        rights of Securityholders are limited in recourse to the 
   Secured Property. As such, once the Secured Property has been 
  realised and the net proceeds distributed, none of the parties 
       or anyone acting on their behalves may take further steps 
       against the Issuer or its directors, officers, members or 
    administrator to recover any further sum and no debt will be

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 06:11 ET (11:11 GMT)

