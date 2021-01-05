Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -5

traded?
Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted
to listing on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche
Börse and to trading on the regulated market thereof. The ETC
Securities may also be admitted to the London Stock Exchange
and to trading on the regulated markets and/or other main
market(s) at some point in the future.
C.3 What are the key risks that are
specific to the ETC Securities?
· The value, the secondary market price and the Early
Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable,
of each ETC Security of a Series will be affected by
movements in the price of the Metal, market perception, the
creditworthiness of certain transaction parties and the
liquidity of the ETC Securities in the secondary market. The
price of the Metal (and, by extension, the price of the ETC
Security) can go down as well as up and the performance of
the Metal in any future period may not mirror its past
performance.
· Gold is generally more volatile than most other asset
classes, making investments in Gold riskier and more complex
than other investments, and the secondary market price of the
ETC Securities may demonstrate similar volatility.
· The reduction of the Metal Entitlement by the Total Expense
Ratio and the imposition of Subscription Fees and Buy-Back
Fees on Authorised Participants (which are likely to be
passed on to investors) may prove unattractive to investors
who are interested solely in the price movement of the Metal
and there can be no assurance that the performance of the
Metal will be sufficient to offset the effect of the Total
Expense Ratio and such fees.
· The Issuer may elect to trigger an Issuer Call Redemption
Event and redeem all the ETC Securities of a Series early on
giving not less than 30 calendar days' notice to
Securityholders.
· The Total Expense Ratio may be varied by the Issuer at the
request of the Advisor from time to time provided that no
increase may occur on less than 30 days' notice to
Securityholders.
· VAT may become due on transfers of Metal to or by the
Issuer in certain circumstances. This could adversely affect
the Issuer's ability to meet its obligations under the ETC
Securities of the relevant Series in full and could trigger a
VAT Redemption Event leading to the early redemption of all
the ETC Securities of such Series.
· Investing in the ETC Securities will not make an investor
the owner of the Metal held by the Custodian (or a
Sub-Custodian on behalf of the Custodian) in respect of the
relevant Series. Any early or final redemption of the ETC
Securities of a Series will be settled in cash.
· ETC Securities may have a long term and an investor who is
not an Authorised Participant can only realise value from a
ETC Security prior to the occurrence of an early redemption
event or the scheduled maturity date by selling it at its
then market price to an Authorised Offeror or to other
investors on the secondary market. While each Authorised
Participant may make a market for the relevant Series, no
Authorised Participant is obliged to make a market for any
Series and an Authorised Participant may discontinue making a
market at any time. Furthermore, any market in ETC Securities
may not be liquid and the secondary market price (if any) for
ETC Securities may be substantially less than the price paid
by the investor.
· The Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount
operates as a minimum repayment amount on the early or final
redemption of the ETC Securities of a Series. In the event
that the liquidation proceeds of the Metal Entitlement for
each ETC Security of such Series is insufficient to fund the
Nominal Amount and the Specified Interest Amount payable in
respect of such ETC Security on such early or final
redemption, the holder of such ETC Security may not receive
payment of the Nominal Amount and/or the Specified Interest
Amount in full and may receive substantially less. In respect
of each ETC Security, payment of the Specified Interest
Amount to Securityholders will rank in priority to payment of
the Nominal Amount.
· The Issuer and the Securityholders are exposed to the
creditworthiness of the Metal Counterparty, the Custodian and
the Authorised Participants.
· The Custodian is required, under the Custody Agreement, to
verify that the Metal delivered by the Authorised
Participants in exchange for ETC Securities complies with
"The Good Delivery Rules for Gold and Silver Bars" published
by the LBMA. Such verification may not fully prevent the
deposit of Metal by Authorised Participants that fail to meet
the required purity standards.
· The Arranger, Advisor, Trustee, Security Trustee,
Administrator, Custodian, Authorised Participants, Metal
Counterparty, each Agent and/or their affiliates may actively
trade or hold positions in the Metal and other financial
instruments based on or related to the Metal. Such activities
present conflicts of interest and could adversely affect the
price and liquidity of ETC Securities.
D. KEY INFORMATION ON THE ADMISSION TO TRADING ON A REGULATED
MARKET
D.1 Under which conditions and
timetable can I invest in this
security?
Upon initial issue, the ETC Securities are being made available
by the Issuer for subscription only to entities (the
"Authorised Participants") allowed to buy and sell ETC
Securities directly from and to the Issuer pursuant an
authorised participant agreement with the Issuer. Authorised
Participants will pay for any such subscriptions by delivering
Metal equal to the Metal Entitlement per ETC Security of the
ETC Securities being subscribed. Authorised Participants may
also act as market makers, i.e. they buy and sell ETC
Securities from and to investors on an over-the-counter basis
or via a stock exchange. However, not all market makers need to
be Authorised Participants.
Any offer or sale of ETC Securities to an investor by an
Authorised Participant or other distributor or broker
authorised to use the Base Prospectus (each, an "Authorised
Offeror") will be made in accordance with any terms and other
arrangements in place between such Authorised Offeror and such
investor including as to price, allocations and settlement
arrangements. It will be the responsibility of the applicable
financial intermediary at the time of such offer to provide the
investor with that information. None of the Issuer, the
Arranger nor any other Transaction Party (other than the
relevant Authorised Offeror) will be a party to any such
arrangements with investors and, accordingly, the Base
Prospectus and the Final Terms may not contain such information
and, in such case, an investor must obtain such information
from the relevant Authorised Offeror.
D.2 Why has the prospectus been
produced?
D.2.1 Reason for the offer and use of
proceeds
The ETC Securities offer investors a relatively easy means of
gaining exposure to the movement in spot prices of gold and
provide an alternative means of gaining exposure that is very
similar to a direct investment in gold. Although the ETC
Securities are not the exact equivalent of an investment in
gold, they provide investors with an alternative that allows a
level of participation in the gold market through the
securities market. The net proceeds from the issue of a Series
of ETC Securities will be an amount of Metal which will
ultimately be held in the Allocated Account(s) in respect of
such Series. Such Metal shall be used to meet the Issuer's
obligations under such Series.
D.2.2 Material conflicts of interest
pertaining to the offer or
admission to trading
At the date of the Base Prospectus, the arranger to the
Programme (the "Arranger") is Amundi Asset Management S.A.S who
also acts as the Advisor to the Issuer in respect of each
Series, performing certain functions and determinations on
behalf of the Issuer pursuant to an advisory agreement. Amundi
Asset Management S.A.S. is ultimately owned by Crédit Agricole
S.A. Any member within Crédit Agricole S.A. or the Crédit
Agricole group, and any of the directors of the foregoing, may
(a) have an interest in the ETC Securities issued by the Issuer
or in any transaction effected with or for it, or a
relationship of any description with any other person, which
may involve a potential conflict with their respective duties
to the Arranger and Advisor, and (b) deal with or otherwise use
the services of Crédit Agricole group companies in connection
with the performance of such duties, and none of them will be
liable to account for any profit or remuneration derived from
so doing.
A Crédit Agricole group entity and/or its affiliates may engage
in trading and market-making activities and may hold long or
short positions in any metal, other instruments or derivative
products based on or related to the metal, metal for their
proprietary accounts or for other accounts under their
management. Crédit Agricole group entities may also issue
securities or enter into financial instruments in relation to
Gold. To the extent that any Crédit Agricole group entity,
directly or through its affiliates, serves as issuer, agent,
