Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms -5

traded? Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to listing on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and to trading on the regulated market thereof. The ETC Securities may also be admitted to the London Stock Exchange and to trading on the regulated markets and/or other main market(s) at some point in the future. C.3 What are the key risks that are specific to the ETC Securities? · The value, the secondary market price and the Early Redemption Amount or Final Redemption Amount, as applicable, of each ETC Security of a Series will be affected by movements in the price of the Metal, market perception, the creditworthiness of certain transaction parties and the liquidity of the ETC Securities in the secondary market. The price of the Metal (and, by extension, the price of the ETC Security) can go down as well as up and the performance of the Metal in any future period may not mirror its past performance. · Gold is generally more volatile than most other asset classes, making investments in Gold riskier and more complex than other investments, and the secondary market price of the ETC Securities may demonstrate similar volatility. · The reduction of the Metal Entitlement by the Total Expense Ratio and the imposition of Subscription Fees and Buy-Back Fees on Authorised Participants (which are likely to be passed on to investors) may prove unattractive to investors who are interested solely in the price movement of the Metal and there can be no assurance that the performance of the Metal will be sufficient to offset the effect of the Total Expense Ratio and such fees. · The Issuer may elect to trigger an Issuer Call Redemption Event and redeem all the ETC Securities of a Series early on giving not less than 30 calendar days' notice to Securityholders. · The Total Expense Ratio may be varied by the Issuer at the request of the Advisor from time to time provided that no increase may occur on less than 30 days' notice to Securityholders. · VAT may become due on transfers of Metal to or by the Issuer in certain circumstances. This could adversely affect the Issuer's ability to meet its obligations under the ETC Securities of the relevant Series in full and could trigger a VAT Redemption Event leading to the early redemption of all the ETC Securities of such Series. · Investing in the ETC Securities will not make an investor the owner of the Metal held by the Custodian (or a Sub-Custodian on behalf of the Custodian) in respect of the relevant Series. Any early or final redemption of the ETC Securities of a Series will be settled in cash. · ETC Securities may have a long term and an investor who is not an Authorised Participant can only realise value from a ETC Security prior to the occurrence of an early redemption event or the scheduled maturity date by selling it at its then market price to an Authorised Offeror or to other investors on the secondary market. While each Authorised Participant may make a market for the relevant Series, no Authorised Participant is obliged to make a market for any Series and an Authorised Participant may discontinue making a market at any time. Furthermore, any market in ETC Securities may not be liquid and the secondary market price (if any) for ETC Securities may be substantially less than the price paid by the investor. · The Nominal Amount plus the Specified Interest Amount operates as a minimum repayment amount on the early or final redemption of the ETC Securities of a Series. In the event that the liquidation proceeds of the Metal Entitlement for each ETC Security of such Series is insufficient to fund the Nominal Amount and the Specified Interest Amount payable in respect of such ETC Security on such early or final redemption, the holder of such ETC Security may not receive payment of the Nominal Amount and/or the Specified Interest Amount in full and may receive substantially less. In respect of each ETC Security, payment of the Specified Interest Amount to Securityholders will rank in priority to payment of the Nominal Amount. · The Issuer and the Securityholders are exposed to the creditworthiness of the Metal Counterparty, the Custodian and the Authorised Participants. · The Custodian is required, under the Custody Agreement, to verify that the Metal delivered by the Authorised Participants in exchange for ETC Securities complies with "The Good Delivery Rules for Gold and Silver Bars" published by the LBMA. Such verification may not fully prevent the deposit of Metal by Authorised Participants that fail to meet the required purity standards. · The Arranger, Advisor, Trustee, Security Trustee, Administrator, Custodian, Authorised Participants, Metal Counterparty, each Agent and/or their affiliates may actively trade or hold positions in the Metal and other financial instruments based on or related to the Metal. Such activities present conflicts of interest and could adversely affect the price and liquidity of ETC Securities. D. KEY INFORMATION ON THE ADMISSION TO TRADING ON A REGULATED MARKET D.1 Under which conditions and timetable can I invest in this security? Upon initial issue, the ETC Securities are being made available by the Issuer for subscription only to entities (the "Authorised Participants") allowed to buy and sell ETC Securities directly from and to the Issuer pursuant an authorised participant agreement with the Issuer. Authorised Participants will pay for any such subscriptions by delivering Metal equal to the Metal Entitlement per ETC Security of the ETC Securities being subscribed. Authorised Participants may also act as market makers, i.e. they buy and sell ETC Securities from and to investors on an over-the-counter basis or via a stock exchange. However, not all market makers need to be Authorised Participants. Any offer or sale of ETC Securities to an investor by an Authorised Participant or other distributor or broker authorised to use the Base Prospectus (each, an "Authorised Offeror") will be made in accordance with any terms and other arrangements in place between such Authorised Offeror and such investor including as to price, allocations and settlement arrangements. It will be the responsibility of the applicable financial intermediary at the time of such offer to provide the investor with that information. None of the Issuer, the Arranger nor any other Transaction Party (other than the relevant Authorised Offeror) will be a party to any such arrangements with investors and, accordingly, the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms may not contain such information and, in such case, an investor must obtain such information from the relevant Authorised Offeror. D.2 Why has the prospectus been produced? D.2.1 Reason for the offer and use of proceeds The ETC Securities offer investors a relatively easy means of gaining exposure to the movement in spot prices of gold and provide an alternative means of gaining exposure that is very similar to a direct investment in gold. Although the ETC Securities are not the exact equivalent of an investment in gold, they provide investors with an alternative that allows a level of participation in the gold market through the securities market. The net proceeds from the issue of a Series of ETC Securities will be an amount of Metal which will ultimately be held in the Allocated Account(s) in respect of such Series. Such Metal shall be used to meet the Issuer's obligations under such Series. D.2.2 Material conflicts of interest pertaining to the offer or admission to trading At the date of the Base Prospectus, the arranger to the Programme (the "Arranger") is Amundi Asset Management S.A.S who also acts as the Advisor to the Issuer in respect of each Series, performing certain functions and determinations on behalf of the Issuer pursuant to an advisory agreement. Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. is ultimately owned by Crédit Agricole S.A. Any member within Crédit Agricole S.A. or the Crédit Agricole group, and any of the directors of the foregoing, may (a) have an interest in the ETC Securities issued by the Issuer or in any transaction effected with or for it, or a relationship of any description with any other person, which may involve a potential conflict with their respective duties to the Arranger and Advisor, and (b) deal with or otherwise use the services of Crédit Agricole group companies in connection with the performance of such duties, and none of them will be liable to account for any profit or remuneration derived from so doing. A Crédit Agricole group entity and/or its affiliates may engage in trading and market-making activities and may hold long or short positions in any metal, other instruments or derivative products based on or related to the metal, metal for their proprietary accounts or for other accounts under their management. Crédit Agricole group entities may also issue securities or enter into financial instruments in relation to Gold. To the extent that any Crédit Agricole group entity, directly or through its affiliates, serves as issuer, agent,

