Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

05/20/2021 | 05:37am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the 'Prospectus') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

20-May-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)

Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Dublin, May 20, 2021

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 19 may 2021.

The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

20-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc
2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
2 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +33 (0)176338436
E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
ISIN: FR0013416716
WKN: A2UJK0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1198897

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1198897  20-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
