Amundi Physical Metals plc : Final Terms

FINAL TERMS
Final Terms dated 20 April 2021
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the
"ETC Securities")
Issue of 100,000.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 226 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms
Part A - Contractual Terms
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base
Prospectus dated 20 May 2019, as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020.
This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of
the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction
with the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2020 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base
Prospectus which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect
of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are
incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC
Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May
2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus.
GENERAL TERMS
1. Issuer: Amundi Physical Metals plc
2. i. Series: Amundi Physical Gold ETC
ii. Tranche Number(s): 226
3. Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series:
i. Immediately following the issue
of the relevant Tranche of ETC 44,269,812.00
Securities:
ii. Comprising the relevant Tranche 100,000.00
of ETC Securities:
4. Metal Entitlement:
i. Initial Metal Entitlement as at 0.04 fine troy ounces
the Series Issue Date:
ii. Metal Entitlement as at the
Subscription Trade Date of the
relevant Tranche of ETC 0.03987288
Securities (if not the first
Tranche of ETC Securities of the
Series):
5. Issue Date:
i. Series Issue Date: 23 May 2019
ii. Issue Date of the relevant
Tranche of ETC Securities (if 22 April 2021
not the first Tranche of ETC
Securities of the Series):
6. Scheduled Maturity Date: 23 May 2118
7. Relevant Regulatory Law Reference 21 May 2019
Date:
8. Date on which Board approval for 25 April 2019
issuance of ETC Securities obtained:
TRANSACTION PARTIES
9. Additional Paying Agent(s): Not Applicable
As at the date of these Final Terms:
HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at:
8 Canada Square,
Canary Wharf,
London, E14 5HQ
Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at:
Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street,
London EC3M 3BUY
Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at:
Jacob Bontiusplaats 9
10. Authorised Participant(s):
1018 LL Amsterdam
Optiver VOF, with registered office at:
Strawinskylaan 3095
1077 ZX Amsterdam
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at:
1 Rue Laffitte
75009 Paris
Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at
2 King Edward Street
London EC1A 1HQ
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES
11. Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of 0.15% per annum.
these Final Terms):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
12. Nominal Amount: USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue
Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date.
13. Specified Interest Amount: USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal
Amount.
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES
An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised
Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus
Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the
14. Non-exempt Offer: Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and any other
Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and any
supplements) have been notified to the competent authority in
that Relevant Member State and published in accordance with the
Prospectus Regulation.
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities
Programme.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
Part B - Other Information
1. LISTING
Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext
Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated
market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be
admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange
and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets
and/or main markets thereof.
i. Listing and admission
to trading: Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional
Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to
time.
As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have been
admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, Deutsche Börse and
the London Stock Exchange.
ii. Estimate of total net USD 7,088,800.00
proceeds of the issue:
iii. Estimate of total
expenses related to
admission to trading EUR3,000
for the relevant
Tranche:
2. REASONS FOR THE OFFER
Reasons for the offer: See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to gold
price" in the Current Base Prospectus.
3. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
ISIN: FR0013416716
Common Code: 199119532
CFI: DTZXXB
FISN: AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT
Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR
Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL
SEDOL: Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE
Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8
WKN (if applicable): A2UJK0
Delivery: Delivery free of payment.
ANNEX - Issue Specific Summary
