Amwins Global Risks : Announces New Senior Broker Hires

Amwins Global Risks, the specialist international (re)insurance broking and risk management firm, announced today the recruitment of key senior brokers Phil Johnson and Mark Ritson based in London and Ewoud Dekker based in Amsterdam.

Amwins Global Risks serves clients and markets in North America, the U.K. and across the globe via its network of offices worldwide. “As we continue to expand our product expertise and service our clients in the larger risk, commercial markets, we anticipate incredible growth opportunities here and abroad,” said Matthew Crane, chief executive officer of Amwins Global Risks. “We are proud to welcome Phil, Mark and Ewoud to the team. All are high-achieving, top performers, and we look forward to the impact they will have on the firm as a whole.”

Johnson joins Amwins Global Risks from Miller Insurance Services, where he served as head of international casualty. In his new role, Johnson will lead Amwins Global Risks’ casualty development, predominantly in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Ritson joins from AFL Insurance Brokers Ltd. where he served as the head of international property and energy, focusing on downstream energy products. His areas of specialism include Latin American developing markets, and he has extensive London market and international placement experience for energy clients and risks. In his new role, Ritson will support the growth of Amwins Global Risks’ continuing investment in the global energy space.

Dekker joins from Nationale Nederlanden where he served as senior account manager reinsurance. In his new role, Dekker will join Amwins’ European Reinsurance division in Amsterdam “Amwins Re”, supporting the Dutch team and primarily focusing on Netherlands, Belgium and Dutch-speaking territories in the Caribbean. He will also focus on Facultative Reinsurance while assisting Amwins Re treaty clients and colleagues.

“We are attracting some of the best talent in the industry, creating partnerships that deliver and last as we continue to look after our clients and develop our business,” says Crane.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist international (re)insurance broking and risk management firm. Based principally in the London insurance and reinsurance market, Amwins Global Risks serves clients and markets in the U.K. and internationally via its network of offices worldwide. Through its global platform of owned offices, network partnerships and local expertise, Amwins Global Risks has clients, markets and spheres of interest on every continent. To learn more, visit amwins.com/globalrisks.

About Amwins Group, Inc.

Amwins Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $24 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

