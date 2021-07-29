Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amy Bradac Named a 2021 GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Women of Influence "Woman to Watch?"

07/29/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradac Co announces that company founder and CEO Amy Bradac has been named to the 2021 class of Women of Influence “Women to Watch” by GlobeSt.com and GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.

According to GlobeSt., the 34 females chosen from individuals across the country in this category “are rising stars (not necessarily age related) whose accomplishments, ambition and talent have made them standout professionals with the skills, characteristics and vision that defines success, excellence and leadership in commercial real estate.”

Amy’s recognition profile notes that since the company’s founding in 2013, “what started out as a one-woman operation has grown into a boutique firm that has assisted some of the largest technology companies while working on meaningful projects for nonprofits and smaller organizations.” She is also noted as being an early thought-leader regarding reimagining workspaces during the pandemic to provide sustainable futures for offices.

Amy’s 20+ years of experience as an architect and contractor give her the unique perspective of having viewed the industry from every angle, which makes her particularly adept at facilitating communication and moving projects forward on time and on budget. She is an active member of CREW-SF, where she serves on the membership committee. A licensed architect in California and Pennsylvania, Amy is also a LEED AP.

About Bradac Co
Founded in 2013, Bradac Co manages design and construction for spaces where people work, learn, heal, shop, rest + play. Based in San Francisco, the full-service project management firm guides clients in every discipline of real estate projects, including searching for space, designing, building, moving in, and continuing support. Often serving as owners’ representatives, the experienced team members have worked on projects including office, research and development, and retail in industries ranging from technology and pharmaceuticals to healthcare and hospitality. During the past seven years, Bradac Co has managed the build-outs of more than one million+ square feet ($1Billion+) of office space in San Francisco alone.


Contact:
Michael Panelli
Phone Number: 4154134527
Email: mpanelli@blattel.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:56pHASHTAG SPORTS : Announces Creators United Summit presented with Canva
PR
01:55pUnicredit says neutral impact on bank's capital among conditions for potential monte dei paschi deal
RE
01:55pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : Top U.S. Homebuilder Announces Grand Opening in Fast-Growing Parker, CO
PR
01:55pFirestone Ventures Announces Sale of Guatemalan Mining Property and Provides Date for Shareholders' Meeting
NE
01:54pTELLURIAN : signs 10-year LNG agreement with Shell
RE
01:54pSTELLANTIS N : White House wants U.S automakers to back at least 40% electric vehicle target by 2030 -sources
RE
01:54pUnicredit says potential monte dei paschi deal would allow group to speed up growth plans
RE
01:52pAM BEST : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
BU
01:52pUNICREDIT S P A : Co And Ministry Of Economy And Finance Of Italy Approved Prerequisites For Potential Transaction Involving Commercial Operations Of MPS
RE
01:51pItaly's treasury and unicredit have agreed draft potential deal over monte dei paschi
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : BEYOND THE MEME: finance gets serious on going viral
5Shell boosts dividend and launches buybacks as profit soars

HOT NEWS