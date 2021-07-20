Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Closes $135M Series C Financing Led by Viking Global Investors to Support Late Stage Development of Lead Product Candidate AMX0035 for the Treatment of ALS

07/20/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Funding to support advancement of clinical development and potential launch planning of AMX0035 in ALS and further research and development in additional neurodegenerative diseases

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $135 million Series C financing, led by Viking Global Investors, to support the clinical development and potential launch plans for lead product candidate AMX0035, for the potential treatment of ALS, and further research and development in other neurodegenerative diseases.

The financing was led by Viking Global Investors with participation from Bain Capital Life Sciences, Perceptive Advisors, Rock Springs Capital, Woodline Partners, Marshall Wace, Tybourne Capital Management, Verition Fund Management, aMoon Fund and Falcon Edge. Existing investors, including Morningside Ventures, 683 Capital Management, Belinda Termeer and Polaris Founders Capital, also participated in the financing.

“We have a clear mission at Amylyx: to develop new medications for ALS and other progressive neurodegenerative diseases. We are eager to work with Viking and our syndicate of experienced biotechnology investors as we execute our plan to hopefully bring AMX0035 to people living with ALS as soon as possible,” said James Frates, chief financial officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As previously reported, Amylyx filed a New Drug Submission (NDS) for AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS with Health Canada in June. Amylyx intends to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for AMX0035 to the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) by the end of 2021. Amylyx will continue to update the global ALS community on global regulatory plans including with the US FDA and plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial. Data on AMX0035 in people with ALS has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and Muscle and Nerve.

About AMX0035
AMX0035 is an investigational product comprised of two complementary active agents, sodium phenylbutyrate (PB) and taurursodiol (TURSO; also known as ursodoxicoltaurine), which were combined in a co-formulation to reduce neuronal death and dysfunction. AMX0035 was specifically co-formulated and manufactured by Amylyx to ensure proper absorption, exposure, and quality. AMX0035 targets endoplasmic reticulum and mitochondrial-dependent neuronal degeneration pathways in ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, visit www.amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aOPEN TEXT : Announcing OpenText Content Cloud CE 21.3
PU
08:20aOPEN TEXT : Announcing OpenText Business Network Cloud CE 21.3
PU
08:20aOPEN TEXT : Announcing OpenText Experience Cloud CE 21.3
PU
08:20aOPEN TEXT : Announcing OpenText Security & Protection Cloud CE 21.3
PU
08:20aOPEN TEXT : Announcing OpenText Developer Cloud CE 21.3
PU
08:20aSAP : UK Law Firms Answer Call for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
PU
08:19aMedEvolve Launches Patient Financial Engagement Services to Help Physician Groups Improve Patient Payments
BU
08:18aCYTOTOOLS : postpones Annual General Meeting (132.6 KiB)
PU
08:18aJERASH US : Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Land and Building
PU
08:18aGOLD TERRA RESOURCE : Starts Drilling on High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Campbell Shear South of Con Mine and Reports on Assay Results for Crestaurum North and Ranney Hill Areas, Northwest Territories
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, set for space voyage

HOT NEWS