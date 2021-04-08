Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

An April Update on Global Market Shifts Affecting U.S. Soy

04/08/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kevin McNew, Chief Economist for the Farmers Business Network (FBN), is joining Mac Marshall, Vice President of Market Intelligence for the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and United Soybean Board (USB), and Jim Sutter, CEO of USSEC, Sunday, April 11. The group will be dissecting the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report.

WASDE serves as an indicator of where supply and demand, and ultimately the price of soybeans may go. USSEC hosts a webcast each month to provide an exclusive update to stakeholders. Marshall says this month's WASDE comes at an interesting time between two important reports, last week's planting intentions and stocks report and the May WASDE's first look at new crop balance sheets.

'That's not to say there aren't interesting things to look for in this particular report,' Marshall says. 'The first thing is looking at the ending stocks figures for both the U.S. and the world. The U.S. was maintained last month. We'll see if there's any movement on that. What is that carryout going to be on August 31? We're at the tightest stocks in seven years, so do we potentially see that getting any tighter between now and the end of the current marketing year?'

Given the timing of this report in worldwide crop production cycles, Marshall also has his eye on international updates, specifically in South America.

'There was an upward revision to Brazil last month as the USDA took it up by a million metric tons,' he says. 'We're looking at a record crop size of 134 metric tons. That crop is now about 80 percent harvested, so there might not be an adjustment in volume there, but there may be in Argentina where harvest has not yet kicked off, at least as of the tail end of last week. This is at a point in time when it is usually eight to ten percent complete.'

Continuous downward revisions have been reported due to Argentina's drought throughout the planting and growing season. Any adjustment there will affect global carryout, as well.

In addition to updates around the soy complex, Marshall is looking at the animal balance sheets this month.

Marshall says April's webinar guest brings an exciting perspective to the webcast.

'It's always exciting when you have an emerging business model being in a forum for direct engagement, and Farmer's Business Network has certainly been making a lot of news over the last five years,' he explains. 'The first thing I saw when I opened up the planting report last week was 87.6 million acres and I said, 'Boy, that looks like a familiar number.' That was the FBN number for soybeans from their survey that had been released a couple weeks prior. Really excited to talk to Chief Economist Kevin McNew both about what they've done in terms of their survey and their views on markets going forward.'

This month, regular attendees of USSEC's WASDE webinar may notice a schedule change. Though typically hosted the evening of the report's release, April's webcast will be hosted the Sunday after.

'This is to balance the needs of our domestic and international stakeholders,' Marshall says. 'It allows our domestic audience to go into the week with some additional perspectives on markets and it allows for our international audience, particularly in Asia, to hit the trading week running, getting to hear a couple perspectives on the WASDE and lingering impacts of last week's report.' You don't want to miss this exclusive update April 11, 7:00 - 7:45 p.m. CT. Register today.

To see last month's WASDE webcast key takeaways, take a look at March 2021 WASDE: Record Export Projections for Soy Maintained.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:17:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:20pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL  : 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
05:20pTranscript of the IMFC Press Briefing
PU
05:20pDAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pBLACKSTAR ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pNUSTAR ENERGY L.P.  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on May 4, 2021
BU
05:18pWEST FRASER TIMBER  : Notice of First Quarter Results Conference Call
PU
05:18pAn April Update on Global Market Shifts Affecting U.S. Soy
PU
05:18pConsumer Cos Up As Investors See Silver Lining In Jobless Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:15pNike settles lawsuit against maker of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
RE
05:15pNasdaq March 2021 Volumes and 1Q21 Statistics
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ