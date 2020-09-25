Log in
An Automotive Company Successfully Devises a Market Entry Strategy to Enter the German Automotive Industry | Infiniti's Recent Successful Market Intelligence Engagement

09/25/2020 | 09:27am EDT

The automotive industry has been highly competitive due to continuous technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. The German automotive industry has successfully established itself as one of the most successful and challenging automotive markets globally. Many automakers are attempting to enter and compete in the German automotive industry. However, the barriers to entry are extremely high, and the lack of a market entry strategy has often led to failure for various automakers. Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement can help automotive companies devise an appropriate market entry strategy, identify and tackle the multiple barriers to entry, and successfully establish themselves as leaders in the German automotive industry. Leveraging Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement may be exactly what your organization needs. Request a free proposal to learn more about Infiniti’s expertise in market entry strategies and the German automotive industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005291/en/

Market Intelligence Engagement for an Automotive Company: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market Intelligence Engagement for an Automotive Company: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

“World-class R&D infrastructure, industry value chain integration, and highly skilled workforce are some of the major factors that contribute to the German automotive industry’s success,” says an automotive industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, an automotive company, based out of North America, decided to expand their business operations to the German automotive industry. They sought to increase their market share, revenues, and profits by doing so. However, the German automotive industry is highly competitive and the client found it challenging to overcome the barriers to entry. Therefore, they approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering market intelligence engagement. Within the seven-week engagement, the client sought to map out their market entry strategy, stay abreast of German automotive industry developments, and understand supply chain disruptions caused by Brexit.

Speak to industry experts to gain a detailed understanding of Infiniti’s market intelligence engagements and how it helps automotive companies devise effective market entry strategies and gain comprehensive insights of the new market.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s market intelligence experts developed a comprehensive market entry strategy to help the client enter the German automotive industry. The approach included the following:

  • Market research and gathering comprehensive insights into market developments, industry cost drivers, and various certifications required to launch a new vehicle in the German automotive industry.
  • Market scanning and monitoring to evaluate the technology market landscape and identify growth opportunities, and understand the impact of disruptive technologies on their business.
  • Consumer research to understand the needs, preferences, values, and behavior of consumer segments in their target market.
  • Competitive intelligence study to analyze the top automotive companies in Germany, understand all factors impacting the business operations in the German automotive industry, and strategies adopted by top automakers to tackle supply chain complexities.

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise to devise a market entry strategy to enter the German automotive industry, the client gathered market insights and gained a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. Consequently, the client built strategic business plans and identified the best business partners to support their operations in the German automotive market.

By leveraging Infiniti’s market intelligence solution, the client was able to:

  • Differentiate their brand from other automotive players with innovative marketing efforts
  • Increased market share by 20% within two years

To learn more about the business impact of Infiniti’s market entry strategy, and gain comprehensive insights into the German automotive industry, read the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
