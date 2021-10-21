An Oil Rig in KSA is Being Transformed Into a Resort and Theme Park, Here's What We Know About the Project

This article is reviewed regularly (on a monthly basis) by Wego'seditorial team to ensure that the content is up to date & accurate.

Updated 20 October 2021

Saudi Arabia, continuing to redefine what their nation stands for, pushing boundaries and exploring more innovative economic diversification, has announced plans to convert an oil rig into a 150,000 square meter "extreme park" and resort located in the Arabian Gulf.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF)has announced the launch of "THE RIG", a new tourism project, to further strengthen Saudi Arabia's international entertainment and tourism offering.

THE RIG

THE RIG is an epic offshore destination in the heart of the Arabian Gulf, this is no theme park - it is an extreme park, an entirely new playground of adventure, spanning over a total area of more than 150,000 square meters and providing a multitude of hospitality offerings, adventures, and aquatic sporting experiences.

Image © pil.gov.sa

THE RIG is a project in the tourism and entertainment sector, one of PIF's key strategic sectors, and is expected to be a significant value-add to the local economy. Additionally, to ensure the sustainable preservation of the environment in the project's vicinity, the project will follow leading global standards and best practices, further supporting the Kingdom's broader efforts on environmental protection.

This project is a unique tourism attraction, expected to attract tourists from around the world while being especially popular with citizens and residents of the GCC countries in the region.

What to expect at THE RIG

Image © therig.sa

THE RIG will feature a number of touristic attractions, including 3 hotels, 800 rooms, 11 world-class restaurants, helipads, and a range of adventurous activities, live shows and extreme sports. This is the ultimate living laboratory for pioneering new thrills and adventure.

Image © therig.sa

This massive, multi-story offshore platform allows you to test your limits at bungee, board and base jumping. Explore this state-of-the-sport platform enriched with world-famous Saudi hospitality.

Image © therig.sa

When the sun finally sets, THE RIG invites you deeper. Indulge in evenings of undersea dining, relaxation and reviving arts, keeping you in legendary form for tomorrow's surprises. As night falls on this platform, you experience a whole new meaning of celebration at the starlit arena where the concerts are scheduled to take place, put together by the planet's greatest performers, athletes and daredevils.