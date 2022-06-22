Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

An early look at June U.S. jobs data suggests pickup, not slump

06/22/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - An early look at the state of the U.S. job market in June from payroll provider UKG suggests some strengthening, even as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates sharply and economists raise alarms over the likelihood of a recession.

Workforce activity increased slightly in the first two weeks of the month, according to the firm which tracks shift work in real time. It mostly declined during the prior three months.

Particularly notable, the firm said, was an increase in demand for workers in retail, the first such increase since the start of the year.

That could be good news for Fed Chair Jerome Powell. On Wednesday he told U.S. lawmakers the Fed was committed to bringing down too-high inflation, with a plan to raise borrowing costs high enough that demand for labor, goods and services subsides to levels more in line with supply.

Continued strength in the labor market casts doubt on the view of those like former New York Fed President Bill Dudley who say a recession in the next year or so is inevitable. And it may provide some grist for Fed policymakers who believe a soft landing for the economy is possible, if difficult.

Powell on Wednesday said he does not see current recession risks as being particularly elevated, though a downturn will be "challenging" to avoid, especially because so many of the factors putting upward pressure on prices are beyond the Fed's control, such as Russia's war and China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

But Powell also said he believes the labor market is "unsustainably hot," suggesting that he would welcome some cooling.

The U.S. Labor Department releases its jobs monthly report in on July 8.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTrump fundraiser Barrack loses bid to dismiss UAE lobbying charges
RE
05:59pAn early look at June U.S. jobs data suggests pickup, not slump
RE
05:56pNZ's Fonterra expects to pay farmers higher prices for milk in 2022/23
RE
05:55pIMF says it will start talks with Tunisia over loan program
RE
05:54pNearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms - U.S. study
RE
05:53pIMF approves immediate release of $216 million to Senegal
RE
05:45pHKMA buys HK$8.58 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band
RE
05:45pHkma buys hk$8.58 bln from market as hong kong dollar hits weak…
RE
05:43pCommunications Services Up Slightly Amid Joint Venture Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Down as Risk Aversion, Crypto Selloff Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Altria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
2Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
3Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
4Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive
5BASF SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS