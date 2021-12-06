AnHeart Therapeutics Appoints Hua Zheng, M.D, Ph.D, as SVP, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs

AnHeart Therapeutics (“AnHeart”), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical group company committed to developing novel precision oncology therapies, today announced it has appointed Hua Zheng, M.D., Ph.D. as SVP, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs. In this role, Dr. Zheng will be responsible for global regulatory strategy and execution across AnHeart’s portfolio and will serve on the company's Executive Team.

Dr. Zheng brings more than 25 years of global regulatory experience, integrating regulatory strategy into drug development and precision oncology, from both his tenure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and industry. He has led regulatory strategy to advance global product development and registrations. He has led productive interactions with the health authorities across the world in gaining regulatory approvals for multiple products in different countries/regions.

Before joining AnHeart, Dr. Zheng has held executive regulatory positions with increasing leadership roles at Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene, Advaxis, Amgen, and Sorrento Therapeutics, where his last position prior to AnHeart was Vice President, International Regulatory Affairs. Prior to his regulatory affairs career in industry, Dr. Zheng was a Senior Reviewer in the Division of Oncology Drug Products at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, FDA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Zheng, who brings invaluable leadership experience in directing global regulatory strategy, with a proven record of leading highly-effective cross-functional teams in oncology,” said Junyuan (Jerry) Wang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of AnHeart Therapeutics. “He will be critical to our future success, leading all aspects of our US and global regulatory strategy at all stages of our pipeline, for an optimal and expedited path-forward.”

“I’m delighted to join AnHeart as its lead candidate taletrectinib, a next-generation ROS1 and NTRK inhibitor, advances in clinical development in non-small cell lung cancer,” said Hua Zheng, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, AnHeart Therapeutics. “I look forward to working with Jerry and the rest of the AnHeart leadership team to advance its novel pipeline of precision oncology therapeutics.”

Dr. Zheng has a Ph.D. in Toxicology, from College of Medicine, University of California at Irvine. He also had an M.Sc. in Pathology and his medical degree from Beijing Medical University. He did his postdoctoral research in the area of carcinogenesis, toxicology and therapeutic pharmacology at US National Cancer Institute, Kansas University Medical Center and Cancer Center of University of California at San Diego.

About AnHeart Therapeutics

AnHeart Therapeutics (“AnHeart”), a Cayman Islands entity (registered name AnBio Therapeutics Ltd.), is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical group company developing a broad pipeline of novel or next-generation precision oncology therapeutics with high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, taletrectinib, is a next-generation ROS1 and NTRK inhibitor currently in Phase 2 trials for the first-line and second-line ROS1 fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and NTRK fusion positive solid tumors. The Company’s pipeline also includes AB-218, a mIDH1 inhibitor in Phase 2 trials for lower grade glioma, cholangiocarcinoma, AML and other tumors and AB-329, an AXL inhibitor in Phase 1 studies to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor or chemotherapies in NSCLC, ovarian cancer and breast cancers. The Company operates from offices in the US and China. For more information, please visit www.anhearttherapeutics.com.

