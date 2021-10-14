Ana Boata Is Appointed Global Head of Economic Research of Euler Hermes Group

Euler Hermes, the world’s leading trade credit insurer, announces a change in the leadership of its Economic Research Department. Ana Boata, previously Head of Macroeconomic Research, has been appointed Global Head of Economic Research of Euler Hermes Group starting September 1st, 2021. She will replace Alexis Garatti, who will now focus on ESG and trends research.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ana as Global Head of Economic Research. Ana has been instrumental in guiding our decision-making, and keeping our clients apprised of rapidly changing economic conditions during the crisis. I wish her all the best in this new function,” said Clarisse Kopff, Chairwoman of the Board of the Euler Hermes Group.

“Working with Ana over the past years, I have witnessed firsthand her expertise, her grit, and her unique leadership style. I’m confident that Ana and her team will be an exceptional asset in an all the more complex world. The Economic Research Department of Euler Hermes is an essential and integral part of Allianz Research, the knowledge hub of the Allianz Group,” said Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist of Euler Hermes and Allianz.

Ana Boata graduated from the Universities of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas. She started her career in the banking sector before joining Euler Hermes in November 2012 as Eurozone economist. In 2018, she received the Best Forecaster Award for the Eurozone by Consensus Forecast. In 2019, she became Head of Macroeconomic Research of Euler Hermes Group and led our thematic research on SMEs. Ana also teaches macroeconomics at the University of Paris Dauphine and Sciences Po Paris. Effective September 1, 2021, Ana Boata is Global Head of Economic Research of the Euler Hermes Group.

