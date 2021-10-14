Log in
Ana Boata Is Appointed Global Head of Economic Research of Euler Hermes Group

10/14/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Euler Hermes, the world’s leading trade credit insurer, announces a change in the leadership of its Economic Research Department. Ana Boata, previously Head of Macroeconomic Research, has been appointed Global Head of Economic Research of Euler Hermes Group starting September 1st, 2021. She will replace Alexis Garatti, who will now focus on ESG and trends research.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ana as Global Head of Economic Research. Ana has been instrumental in guiding our decision-making, and keeping our clients apprised of rapidly changing economic conditions during the crisis. I wish her all the best in this new function,” said Clarisse Kopff, Chairwoman of the Board of the Euler Hermes Group.

“Working with Ana over the past years, I have witnessed firsthand her expertise, her grit, and her unique leadership style. I’m confident that Ana and her team will be an exceptional asset in an all the more complex world. The Economic Research Department of Euler Hermes is an essential and integral part of Allianz Research, the knowledge hub of the Allianz Group,” said Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist of Euler Hermes and Allianz.

Ana Boata graduated from the Universities of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas. She started her career in the banking sector before joining Euler Hermes in November 2012 as Eurozone economist. In 2018, she received the Best Forecaster Award for the Eurozone by Consensus Forecast. In 2019, she became Head of Macroeconomic Research of Euler Hermes Group and led our thematic research on SMEs. Ana also teaches macroeconomics at the University of Paris Dauphine and Sciences Po Paris. Effective September 1, 2021, Ana Boata is Global Head of Economic Research of the Euler Hermes Group.

About Euler Hermes

Euler Hermes is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Headquartered in Paris, Euler Hermes is present in more than 50 countries with 5,800 employees. In 2020, Euler Hermes global business transactions represented 824 billion Euro in exposure. Euler Hermes is a full member of Allianz Group.

For more information, please visit www.eulerhermes.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (i) changes of the general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (ii) performance of financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit events), (iii) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates including the euro/US-dollar exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (xi) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.


© Business Wire 2021
