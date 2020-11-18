Definitions of the AnaCredit validation checks

Specific features of the various validation checks

Release note

The following content has been enhanced in comparison with the initial version of the document:

Document Content

AnaCredit Validation Checks version 1.1 Various drafting and syntax improvements for enhanced readability. Integration of the relevant AnaCredit Q&As1.

AnaCredit Validation Checks version 1.2 Removal of several consistency validation checks due to identified exceptions.

AnaCredit Validation Checks version 1.3 Removal of several consistency validation checks due to identified exceptions. Syntax improvements for checks CN0848, CN0849 and CN0867.

AnaCredit Validation Checks version 1.4 Syntax improvements for 6 consistency checks and 1 completeness check, removal of 5 consistency validation checks and the incorporation of 9 revised consistency checks.

AnaCredit Validation Checks version 1.5 Adjustments following the republication of the AnaCredit Reporting Manual for one check. Removal of one consistency check. Adjustments of four consistency checks due to identified exceptions. Two checks added regarding the consistency of date attributes.

AnaCredit Validation Checks version 1.6 Further adjustments following the amendment of the AnaCredit Reporting Manual for the reporting of special funds. Several completeness of credit data checks were amended following the publication of an additional question and answer in the AnaCredit Q&A. Two consistency checks were split to facilitate an exception, and a small number of other consistency checks were amended.

Chapter Content 4.1. Referential integrity (1.1) RI0040 executed quarterly, RI0200 adjusted in accordance with the AnaCredit Q&A2. 4.2.1 Completeness counterparty Table A and Table B: Removed CC0160, CC0170 and CC0180. reference dataset (1.1) Table C and Table D: Removed CC0100 and CC0110 in accordance with the AnaCredit Q&A2.

4.2.2 Completeness - credit relevant CD0060 included in accordance with the AnaCredit Q&A3.

datasets (1.1) CT0350 removed as it forms the primary key of the dataset. 4.3 Consistency (1.1) CN0380 removed due to inconsistency. CN0852, CN0865, CN0875, CN0876, CN0901, CN0913, CN0914 added mainly concerning the reporting of "Non-applicable". Syntax improvement for CN0540, CN0550, CN0701, CN0801, CN0805, CN0806, CN0807, CN0809, CN0827. CN0592 removed due to redundancy with completeness counterparty reference dataset checks CY0010 and CY0011. CN0650, CN0802, CN0808, CN0812, CN0813 adjusted in accordance with the AnaCredit Q&A2. 4.3 Consistency (1.2) The following checks were removed due to inconsistencies: CN0842, CN0913, CN0540, CN0550 and CN0829. 4.3 Consistency (1.3) The following checks were removed due to inconsistencies: CN0070, CN0090, CN0100, CN0120, CN0130, CN0320, CN0802, CN0808, CN0832, CN0833, CN0875 and CN0914. CN0420 removed due to redundancy with check CN0825. 4.2.1 Completeness - counterparty Table C and Table D adjusted for check CY0110 in accordance with the AnaCredit Q&A4. reference dataset (1.4) Clarification added for the data attributes applicable only to enterprises. 4.3 Consistency (1.4) The following checks were removed due to inconsistencies: CN0180, CN0811, CN0815, CN0831, CN0868. The following checks were added as enhancements of checks that had been previously removed: CN0541, CN0551, CN0925, CN0930, CN0935, CN0940, CN0945, CN0950, CN0960. The following existing checks were amended: CN0080, CN0560, CN0570, CN0700, CN0702, CN0827.

AnaCredit Validation Checks - Selected validation checks performed in AnaCredit datasets - Version 1.6 (November 2020)

1