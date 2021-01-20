Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Analysis: A lot of hot air? Investors snap up hydrogen stocks in green frenzy

01/20/2021 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - An unprecedented rally in "green" hydrogen stocks looks set to extend as investors flock to companies which promise to produce the gas without using fossil fuels, expecting the technology to scale up over the next 10 years to justify rocketing valuations.

Hydrogen is earth's most abundant element but is mostly extracted from fossil fuels, emitting carbon dioxide in the process. "Green" or clean hydrogen requires using electrolysis to split water into its components of hydrogen and oxygen and doing so cheaply is often described as the holy grail of green energy transition.

Share prices of companies in the industry have soared more than 500% in the past year, driven by the rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles, a deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 and lately U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's support for clean energy.

Plug Power, Ceres Power and Fuelcell Energy, which make hydrogen fuel cell systems that power devices ranging from warehouse machines to cars, are leading that charge, jumping 400% to 1,600% in the last year.

"Hot money is flowing towards renewables and clean energy, and there's been a clear re-rating of valuations in the sector," said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

While a lot of focus has been on hydrogen's role in the automotive sector, its usage is growing far beyond that.

The European Union plans to scale up renewable hydrogen projects across polluting sectors ranging from chemicals to steel with cumulative investments in renewable hydrogen in the region seen reaching up to 470 billion euros ($570 billion) by 2050, the region's commission said.

That has fuelled the stocks of electrolyser makers Norway's Nel and UK's ITM Power.

"The momentum just keeps going really with this theme," Ashim Paun, HSBC's global co-head of climate change and ESG research said on a webinar.

ZeroAvia, a hydrogen plane startup, last month secured $37.7 million in new cash via a funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and from the British government to support its bid to develop zero-emission aircraft.

The frenzy in hydrogen-related stocks has led to some concerns about a bubble, with companies trading at extreme prices based on expectations that their revenue will surge in future, despite worries about possible headwinds for the sector.

Widespread adoption of hydrogen as a fuel for cars is far from a given.

Toyota launched a new hydrogen fuel cell car in December, but it has largely failed to win customers over to the technology amid concerns about a lack of fuelling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.

The momentum behind electric vehicles may be another headwind, said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital.

"The problem with hydrogen is that sometimes when you have two competing systems, it's not the better technology that wins, it's the one that gets market share and the network effect first of all," Bell said.

UK-based ITM Power, which manufactures the electrolysers needed to make green hydrogen, is trading at a massive seven times its 2030 sales, while rival Nel is relatively cheap at three times 2030 sales, according to HSBC's calculations.

Some investors may avoid the sector altogether, after a similar burst of enthusiasm two decades ago proved short-lived, and much of the latest excitement around green energy is based on Biden's policy plans, which are yet to be passed into law.

But no bank is ringing the alarm bells, yet.

JP Morgan analysts advised long-term investors in a recent note to take advantage of any pullback in prices and "take an unorthodox approach to valuation for the next several years" - in other words, not worry about a potential bubble.

Sean McLoughlin, HSBC EMEA head of industrials research, said scarce value in the market, unprecedented fiscal stimulus, low cost of capital and debt and low yields in other asset classes mean the hydrogen market's valuation may be justified though he cautioned it was at a "potentially fraught level."

"There's a lot of capital that is very ESG-focused chasing a select number of companies that offer this kind of pure play exposure to these future energy trends. So there is a risk that this may unwind."

($1 = 0.8258 euros)

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Elizabeth Howcroft, additional reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Rachel Armstrong and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Thyagaraju Adinarayan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -0.41% 132.35 Real-time Quote.-1.42%
BARCLAYS PLC -2.83% 147.04 Delayed Quote.0.12%
CERES INC. 4.37% 2558 End-of-day quote.-6.06%
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC 2.01% 1420 Delayed Quote.7.58%
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. 14.43% 18.125 Delayed Quote.62.27%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.10% 411.45 Delayed Quote.8.61%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 8.51% 261500 End-of-day quote.36.20%
ITM POWER PLC 4.56% 665 Delayed Quote.28.88%
NEL ASA 5.04% 32.5 Real-time Quote.12.22%
PLUG POWER INC. 10.53% 66.47 Delayed Quote.96.02%
RENAULT -1.30% 34.18 Real-time Quote.-4.42%
TESLA, INC. 2.23% 844.55 Delayed Quote.19.68%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.24% 8380 End-of-day quote.2.32%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.94% 7708 End-of-day quote.-3.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aForeign visitors to Japan at 22-year low in 2020 on coronavirus curbs
RE
02:14aANALYSIS : A lot of hot air? Investors snap up hydrogen stocks in green frenzy
RE
02:14aTRUMP'S PARTING GIFTS TO BIDEN : Roaring stocks, a weaker dollar, tons of debt
RE
02:10aANALYSIS : Stimulus plans fuel Biden trade, but Wall Street wonders if it can continue
RE
02:01aMalaysia's c.bank holds key rate steady
RE
02:00aBUREAU VERITAS : further expands cybersecurity offer by joining forces with Secura
GL
02:00aMACRO ZEN QUIETENS STOCK BUBBLE CLAMOUR : Mike Dolan
RE
02:00aJohnson & johnson to provide au with 120 mln vaccine doses if phase iii trials succeed -document
RE
02:00aCountries buying covid-19 vaccines under african union plan to pay $3-$10 per dose -document
RE
02:00aAu secured 100 mln doses of astrazeneca vaccine, manufactured by serum institute of india, 50 mln pfizer shots -document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : forecasts an end to borrowing binge, shares surge
2'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
3Goldman hints at cost cuts to hit targets as trading gains look ready to slow
4Wall Street closes higher as Yellen backs more stimulus
5Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first live appearance in three months in online meet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ