Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Analysis-As N.Korea gears up for potential nuclear test, missiles get little domestic fanfare

05/26/2022 | 04:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: North Korea's launch of three missiles including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean state media has kept quiet about a recent flurry of missile tests amid an unprecedented coronavirus wave - perhaps to avoid overshadowing a potential nuclear test, analysts say.

North Korea launched three missiles on Wednesday, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the HS-17, prompting live-fire drills by the United States and South Korea and a renewed push for fresh U.N. sanctions.

The rare near-simultaneous launch of multiple types of missiles came amid the country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, which U.N. agencies say might bring a devastating crisis for its 25 million people.

The tests show the North is committed to making technical progress on its weapons programmes, analysts say. But North Korea's state media, which would otherwise trumpet successful launches and the country's evolving nuclear and missile capability, has been unusually silent.

"As the North is also preparing for a new nuclear test, state media could be waiting to maximise its propaganda effect by refraining from publicising tests of missiles that were already unveiled," said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Sejong Institute's North Korea studies centre in South Korea.

The recent tests have not always been successful. South Korea said the second of the three missiles fired on Wednesday, believed to be a KN-23 short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) failed mid-flight.

"These may be purely about making technical progress and, in the case of the suspected KN-23s, getting added operational experience," said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

South Korea's deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said the ICBM test seemed to be aimed at checking the missile's stage separation and propulsion systems, and its general performance, while the SRBM launch could have been to improve its nuclear delivery capability.

He also said there are signs that North Korea may have conducted multiple experiments with a detonation device in preparation for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017, though the test was unlikely to occur in the coming days.

"North Korea's nuclear programmes continue to be evolving," Kim told reporters on Wednesday. "The progress might not show a vertical ascent, but you have to constantly make checks and improvements."

"That's why sanctions are important, and restraining or slowing that progress is our task," he added.

Panda noted the absence of coverage in Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper that serves as its main domestic propaganda machine, which could suggest that Pyongyang was not seeking any "internal propaganda benefit" from those tests.

The Sejong Institute's Cheong said the silence of state media might also be intended to minimise China's complaints and facilitate its COVID aid.

North Korea has not responded to South Korea and U.S. offers of COVID vaccines and medical supplies but is receiving Chinese help, Seoul's intelligence agency told lawmakers last week.

"North Korea was in desperate need for Chinese support to tackle the COVID wave and you wouldn't want to make them uncomfortable," Cheong said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53aAnalysis-As N.Korea gears up for potential nuclear test, missiles get little domestic fanfare
RE
04:49aPhilippines' Marcos signals continuity ahead with new economic team
RE
04:46aDollar steady near one-month low as Fed minutes contain few surprises
RE
04:43aBeijing city reports 1,670 COVID cases since April 22 -official
RE
04:39aUK says energy bill support package must not deter investment
RE
04:38aBaidu exceeds revenue estimates on AI, cloud services strength
RE
04:37aAllegro trims expectations as inflation bites
RE
04:36aIndia's Kashmir sees upsurge in violence, tense after separatist convicted
RE
04:35aOusted Pakistani PM Khan issues ultimatum after disbanding violent protest march
RE
04:34aItaly business and consumer morale rise in May but manufacturing still downbeat
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
2Global automakers face electric shock in China
3EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2-
4CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
5BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS