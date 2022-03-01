Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Analysis-Getting rid of Russian assets a big problem for U.S. fund managers

03/01/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Russian Rouble banknote is placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. investors holding Russian assets are finding themselves in an increasingly difficult position on working out how to ditch them.

The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Saturday - including blocking certain banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system - following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That has sent a wave of investors announcing they are cutting positions in Russia.

But investors trying to sell their Russian assets are being left with a problem: How to do it?

Russia's central bank retaliated by banning Russian brokers from selling securities held by foreigners, although it did not specify assets for which the ban applies. Compounding that, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday the country will temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets to ensure they make a considered decision.

Moscow's move to impose capital controls means that billions of dollars worth of securities held by foreigners in Russia are at risk of being trapped.

"It's a pickle," said Brett Johnson, partner at Snell & Wilmer. "If I was an investor, I would be really concerned by what the Russian government is doing right now. I would be very, very concerned about that investment and how it's going to play out over the long term."

Some U.S. investors had been able to gain access to the Russian market by purchasing American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which are certificated issues by U.S. banks that represent shares in foreign companies for trading on U.S. stock exchanges, or buying on over-the-counter exchanges. But Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE have temporarily halted trading in the stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges due to regulatory concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

"It's a real problem for investors to be able to somehow unwind their exposures," said Andrew Karolyi, a professor of finance at Cornell University, who said that Russia in general was a very difficult market to access for global investors, which is why using American depository receipts had been an important vehicle.

Karolyi said the way to offload those securities "would be to work through the depository banks that have issued these receipts," pointing to intermediaries like JPMorgan, Bank of New York Mellon and Citigroup, to cancel the receipts toward owning the ordinary shares that underlie them. JPM did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Citi and BNY did not immediately provide a comment.

"Being able to actually move those immobilized ordinary shares is just really, really difficult," Karolyi said.

Foreign investors had nearly $20 billion invested in Russian Eurobonds and $31 billion in OFZ government bonds. Foreign funds held 86% of Russian stock market free float as of end-2021, according to Moscow Exchange data.

A number of funds have said they want to exit their positions - or help clients sell.

Top asset manager BlackRock Inc is consulting with regulators, index providers and other market participants "to help ensure our clients can exit their positions in Russian securities" where allowed.

JPMorgan Asset Management suspended its JPM Emerging Europe Equity fund on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Pension funds are also trying to work out what to do.

The difficulty is compounded by a lack of liquidity.

"There's a lot of pass the parcel. My sense is a lot of people have been left with what they had when the 'special operation' was announced by Russia, because market liquidity has dried up," said a London-based hedge fund manager invested in European financial firms, who declined to be named, adding that the fund had cut some indirect exposure to Russia.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

SANCTIONED ENTITIES

It's an even more pressing dilemma when the fund manager is holding newly sanctioned entities.

"The real quick question goes to the local shares," said one fund manager who holds sanctioned Russian stocks, adding that it was not clear how to exit existing positions.

The fund manager, who requested anonymity when talking about specific holdings, said it could be problematic to transfer ownership of shares as it was up to local custodians to interpret the rules issued by the central bank.

London-listed shares in Sberbank have erased nearly all their value as trading in global depositary receipts of VTB were suspended by the London Stock Exchange.

Investors that lose money could face a lot of wrangling and lawsuits to try to recoup.

"Certainly there is a long history of foreign investors clashing with local states over ownership of various kinds of assets, and these have been resolved in ways ranging from financial settlements to foreign military invasions," said Benjamin A. Coates, associate professor at the Department of History of Wake Forest University.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and John McCrank; Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Mark Porter)

By John McCrank and Davide Barbuscia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -6.17% 49.86 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
BLACKROCK, INC. -3.86% 715.73 Delayed Quote.-18.75%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.50% 58.345 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
GQG PARTNERS INC. -2.05% 1.435 Delayed Quote.-18.47%
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC 0.27% 15.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.24% 127.78 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -5.70% 133.67 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -3.07% 6372 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
MECHEL PAO 22.50% 83.3 Delayed Quote.-32.44%
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC 5.25% 217.5 Delayed Quote.-27.23%
NASDAQ -0.60% 169.89 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.65% 13522.100896 Real-time Quote.-12.10%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
QIWI PLC 9.88% 5.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RTS INDEX 26.12% 936.94 Delayed Quote.-41.29%
RUSSIA MOEX 20.04% 2470.48 Delayed Quote.-34.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 8.19% 112.295 Delayed Quote.11.96%
VTB BANK 0.05% 0.02011 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
YANDEX N.V. -6.79% 18.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56pU.S, allies agree oil reserves release as oil prices soar
RE
01:52pNutrien ceo says could see nitrogen fertilizer disruptions in ru…
RE
01:51pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:51pAnalysis-Getting rid of Russian assets a big problem for U.S. fund managers
RE
01:50pBoE's Saunders says he might not stick with 50 basis-point hike view
RE
01:49pNutrien ceo says will produce more potash if see sustained globa…
RE
01:48pNutrien ltd ceo says could see prolonged potash supply disruptio…
RE
01:46pIslamabad-based diplomats call on Pakistan to condemn Russia
RE
01:45pExclusive-World Bank pushes for $350 million Ukraine loan approval within days -sources
RE
01:45pNutrien ceo says farmer economics still good, not seeing potash…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Analyst recommendations: BAE, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase, JPMorgan, L..
3Financial stocks hammer Wall Street as Ukraine crisis escalates
4Bayer targets return to growth in annual adjusted profit
5Exclusive-Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt,..

HOT NEWS