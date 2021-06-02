Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Analysis-Hacks force Biden into more aggressive stance on Russia

06/02/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, by a criminal group likely based in Russia has strengthened the Biden administration's resolve to hold Moscow responsible for costly cyber assaults - even if they are not directly linked to the Kremlin.

U.S. President Joe Biden has launched a review of the threat posed by ransomware attacks and he will discuss the issue of harboring such hackers with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Biden certainly thinks that President Putin and the Russian government has a role to play in stopping and preventing these attacks," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

The JBS hack is the third major cyberattack linked to hackers from Russia since Biden took office in January, following attacks aimed at Colonial Pipeline Co and software made by SolarWinds Corp. JBS is a Brazilian company with extensive U.S. operations.

"Biden has indicated his willingness to hold Russia accountable in some way for the pipeline attack, even though it was carried out by a criminal organization," said Tom Bossert, a top homeland security adviser to former President Donald Trump. "That's a big leap forward."

The White House plans to use a June 16 summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to deliver a clear message to the Russian leader, officials said. A next step could be destabilization of the computer servers used to carry out such hacks, some cyber experts say.

Biden has launched a review of the threat posed by ransomware attacks and he will discuss the issue of harboring such hackers with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the White House said on Wednesday.

Russia joined U.N. member states in endorsing a March report https://front.un-arm.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Final-report-A-AC.290-2021-CRP.2.pdf agreeing to voluntary norms around cyber crime, including a pledge to not conduct or knowingly support cyberattacks in violation of international law that intentionally damage or impairs critical infrastructure.

Biden, who has repeatedly taken aim at Russia for its jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a military buildup near Ukraine, will urge NATO allies, EU leaders and the Group of Seven rich countries to back a strong, unified stance on Russia at separate summits before he meets Putin, U.S. officials say.

Consensus is growing among Western allies that stronger action is needed, they say.

The White House said Tuesday it was engaging directly with the Russian government. The statement marks a clear shift toward a new and more assertive U.S. policy against Russia on hacking, say former and current U.S. security officials and analysts.

The White House response came after Senator Lindsey Graham and other Republicans criticized the Biden administration for a "weak" response to last month's ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, by DarkSide, a group with ties to Russia.

U.S. officials said they sprang into action after both incidents. The White House also started a review of ransomware attacks, including a push to work with allies to "hold countries who harbor ransom actors accountable."

James Lewis, a cyber expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said people who brief Biden had told him they expect strong language from Biden at the meeting.

"Biden is tough. He's going to tell Putin, 'This is enough. You've got to stop or we'll do something back,'" Lewis said.

DISABLING HACKER INFRASTRUCTURE

The U.S. intelligence and military community has long had the capability to damage computer servers used by private hackers in other countries, but largely refrained, given diplomatic concerns about the consequences.

The JBS hack could signal a turning point.

Lewis said a surge in ransomware attacks had overshadowed diplomatic concerns in recent months.

"The Russians don't see any reason to stop. Until we do something, this is going to keep happening," he said. Biden's experts are working on a new doctrine.

Bossert said Russian-based hackers could well increase their attacks on U.S. companies in response to any foreign policy decisions taken at the upcoming G7, NATO and EU summits. That would give the United States more reasons to take down the infrastructure used to launch such attacks.

"The U.S. government should be prepared to use its capabilities to directly take down the infrastructure that would be used - whether belonging to a government or a proxy group - should cyber attacks escalate," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Nick Zieminski)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION 1.41% 16.555 Delayed Quote.9.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.51% 73.181 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:29pThai parliament passes $99.7 bln budget bill at first reading
RE
01:28pFed's Harker says it's time to 'think about thinking about' tapering
RE
01:25pCanada finance minister we feel that the compromise proposals put forward by secretary yellen represent a real advance on the u.s. position, put us in a place where compromise and deal are possible
RE
01:22pCanada finance minister says she supports getting a global corporate minimum tax in place
RE
01:21pEuropean consumer group joins EU antitrust case against Apple
RE
01:21pOil and gas stocks carry $126 bln cost for Norway's sovereign fund - research
RE
01:18pAlphabet cfo says no plans to do stock split because fractional shares can be purchased -meeting
RE
01:16pCzech prime minister may be among first in crosshairs of new European prosecutor
RE
01:14pJBS S A  : workers set to return as White House blames Russia over hack
RE
01:14pLockheed aims to produce 169 F-35 fighter jets in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
4AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Let the good times roll

HOT NEWS