Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Analysis-U.S. Treasury market pain amplifies worry about liquidity

03/24/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A sharp sell-off in U.S. Treasuries has increased concerns about low levels of liquidity in the $23.5 trillion market, potentially amplifying losses for investors which already had a dire start to the year.

U.S. government bond yields have spiked this year as the Federal Reserve has sounded more hawkish about how aggressively it will hike interest rates to cool the economy, hitting bond returns. The ICE BofA Treasury Index has recorded its worst start to the year in history, down 6%.


Graphic: Bonds bleed-

While liquidity in the U.S. Treasury market has been an ongoing issue, traders and investors said there had been particular concerns during this sell-off.

"People who buy longer-dated Treasuries, such as pensions, central banks and insurance companies, tend to stay away when you have this type of volatility," said Ed Al-Hussainy, senior rates and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle, adding that liquidity "is not good" and that trading big blocks of Treasuries "has become very difficult."

The market for Treasury securities is typically one of the most liquid in the world, and the global financial system uses the instruments as a benchmark for asset classes. But it has seen liquidity issues, such as in late February and early March 2020, when pandemic fears caused market ruptures and liquidity rapidly deteriorated to 2008 crisis levels, prompting the Fed to buy $1.6 trillion of Treasuries to increase stability.

Investors say liquidity concerns this year have not reached the point of threatening market functioning, but concerns have increased for several factors.

One is that the Fed has ceased buying U.S. Treasuries, after ending this month a bond-buying programme aimed at supporting the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

"We are adjusting to that new world where the Fed is not a buyer," Al-Hussainy said.

Some investors are also concerned that wild price swings in the commodities markets due to the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Russia, a commodities export giant, could create pockets of illiquidity in the financial system.

"There's a lot of correlation risks that are out there that I think have reduced balance sheet availability for the system at large, so even Treasuries get impacted by that," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. Macro Strategy at MUFG.

"There's a reduction in balance sheet capacity because people are de-risking, and when you start to really delve into it, you start to think that there's knock-on effects that reduce not only risk appetite but also the ability to trade," he said.

Some measures of liquidity have shown stress.

Bid-ask spreads -- a commonly used indicator of liquidity -- widened significantly in March on short-term Treasury notes, Refinitiv data showed.

Data from CME Group showed order book liquidity for Treasuries has declined since Feb. 24, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and volatility has increased.

Cash contracts volume in terms of the daily average top of the book bid/ask quantity for five-year Treasuries declined to $10 million in March from about $25 million in February.

For the benchmark 10-year notes, order book liquidity went down to an average of $14 million in March from about $20 million in Feb.

Relative volumes, however, remained unchanged on a month-on-month basis.

Steven Schweitzer, senior fixed income portfolio manager with the Swarthmore Group, said he had seen a "pretty big disconnect" on the short end of the U.S. Treasury curve earlier this month - in a reminder of the lack of liquidity seen in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

"Bonds and credit are the lubricant for the economy, and when you get the short end drying up, that's a very big warning sign for us," he said.

The weakness in bonds this week came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the U.S. central bank must move quickly to counter too-high inflation and that it could use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes if needed.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields jumped to 2.969% on Monday from 2.153% on Friday, and two-year notes spiked to 2.117% from 1.942%, compressing the gap between the yields of those two maturities - a sign that the market is anticipating a sharp economic slowdown.

With a Fed sounding increasingly determined to fight inflation despite the risk that tighter monetary policy may slow growth, there is less support for buying Treasuries, therefore sell-offs find little counteraction to offset them, some investors said.

Expecting higher yields had become a consensus trade, investors said.

"People are probably on the right side of that trade now," said Matthew Nest, global head of active fixed income, State Street Global Advisors.

"The next pain trade is when and if yields go back down," he added.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Megan Davies and Jonathan Oatis)

By Davide Barbuscia and Ira Iosebashvili


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. -1.47% 26.85 End-of-day quote.-12.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.33% 0.74762 Delayed Quote.2.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.3188 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.79471 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CME GROUP INC. -0.48% 246.79 Delayed Quote.8.02%
COOL COMPANY LTD. 2.03% 88.77 Real-time Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.0983 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.013099 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.69527 Delayed Quote.1.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -8.74% 96.7265 Delayed Quote.41.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17aThai Feb exports rise 16.2% y/y, beats forecast
RE
01:15aChinese search for second black box from crashed jet
RE
01:15aChinese search for second black box from crashed jet
RE
01:14aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh
RE
01:08aRussia's economy in January grew 6.6% on an annual basis -ministry
RE
01:04aIndian shares flat as investors weigh oil price spike; Zee soars
RE
12:52aSouth Korea's disgraced ex-president Park returns home after prison
RE
12:52aSouth Korea's disgraced ex-president Park returns home after prison
RE
12:49aIndigenous Australians ask S.Korea court to block loans to $3.6 bln gas project
RE
12:49aRussia's Rusal shares slip in Hong Kong, ahead of Moscow bourse re-opening
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Analysis-U.S. Treasury market pain amplifies worry about liquidity
4Indian shares flat as investors weigh oil price spike; Zee soars
5Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears, oil ticks high..

HOT NEWS