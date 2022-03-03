Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Analysis-Want lower oil prices? First you need higher ones

03/03/2022 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are displayed in front of a rising stock graph and

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There is only one way oil prices are going to fall - by first rising even more. That is the growing consensus among Wall Street analysts, who say there is not enough supply to impede crude prices from their relentless surge.

Global benchmark Brent and U.S. crude futures have soared over 15% to around 10- and 14-year highs, respectively, since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine last week. [O/R]

Though global powers have unleashed a slew of sanctions that have so far stopped short of targeting Russian oil and gas exports, companies are avoiding Russian oil - tightening a market that was already struggling to keep up with demand that has roughly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

In recent days, Wall Street strategists have been boosting their expectations for the peaks crude benchmarks will have to scale to eventually cause businesses and consumers to curtail consumption.

On Thursday, JP Morgan analysts said Brent would have to rise to $120 a barrel "and stay there for months to incentivize demand destruction."

What is more, the bank says if disruption to Russian volumes lasts throughout the year, Brent could end 2022 at $185 a barrel, likely causing demand to fall by about 3 million barrels per day (bpd).

Global consuming nations have tried to ensure adequate oil supply following the sanctions on Russia, which exports 4 million to 5 million bpd of crude, second-most worldwide behind Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said it would release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves.

The market shrugged off that news as the release amounts to less than a day's global consumption, and oil prices continued their upward march after the announcement.

The same happened on Thursday - talk that the United States and Iran were nearing agreement on a modified nuclear accord that could add another million barrels of daily supply sparked a selloff.

"Supply elasticity is no longer relevant in the face of such a potential large and immediate supply shock," said Goldman Sachs in a note Tuesday.

So far, there has been little evidence of demand destruction in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Motorists tend to become wary about filling up their cars when gasoline reaches $4 per gallon. The current national average is $3.73 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

"I do think when we see $4 a gallon, there may be an adverse reaction," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "But with a strong economy and prices that remain well below inflation-adjusted records, it doesn't have the same sting."

RBC's senior analyst Mike Tran said that when adjusting for inflation, the $4-per-gallon price reached in 2008 would be equal to about $5.20 in today's dollars.

"The next frontier of oil prices will be defined by prices in search of demand destruction, and that is as bullish a framework gets," Tran said in a Wednesday note.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -2.47% 12.27 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.02% 112.3 Delayed Quote.38.14%
S&P 500 0.03% 4392.45 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 7.25% 109.396 Delayed Quote.44.75%
WTI -1.15% 109.495 Delayed Quote.41.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24pU.S. to ramp up staffing at Havana Embassy to process some visas
RE
02:24pAnalysts downbeat on Citigroup's repair timeline, Russia risks
RE
02:23pVeteran U.S. prosecutor to lead task force probing Russian oligarchs
RE
02:18pReddit Bans All Links To Russia’s State-Sponsored RT And Sputnik - The Verge
RE
02:18pReddit sides with ukraine, bans all links to russia’s state-spon…
RE
02:18pBritain imposes sanctions on Russia's Usmanov and Shuvalov
RE
02:18pCalPERS says has ceased new investment flows into Russia
RE
02:18pCalpers says it is reviewing all its investments in emerging mar…
RE
02:18pCalpers says it is assessing its real estate investments in russ…
RE
02:18pCalpers says it has ceased all transactions in russian publicly…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOP WRAP 2-Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, ..
3Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expa..
4Blue Cap AG strengthens its Business Services division with the acquisi..
5Evraz and Polymetal exit the FTSE 100

HOT NEWS