Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- ENT Laser Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with A.R.C. Laser GmbH and Boston Scientific Corp. | Technavio

09/09/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

The global ENT laser devices market is expected to grow by USD 84.50 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005806/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "ENT Laser Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (gas lasers and solid and semiconductor-based lasers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/ent-laser-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders. In addition, new product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the ENT laser devices market.

The prevalence of ENT disorders has increased significantly over the years. For instance, in 2017, about 30.8 million adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in the US alone. Also, risk factors such as excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol are increasing the prevalence of oral and tongue cancer. In 2018, 150,436 new cases of larynx and pharynx cancer were reported in Europe. Similarly, in June 2018, nearly 37,000 new cases of oral cancer were diagnosed in the US, and about 91,200 people were living with oral cancer. The rising prevalence of such disorders is increasing the demand for advanced ENT surgical devices, which is fueling the growth of the global ENT laser devices market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five ENT Laser Devices Companies:

A.R.C. Laser GmbH

A.R.C. Laser GmbH operates its business through the Unified Business segment. The company offers FOX IV. It is a mobile and powerful laser device used for ENT treatments.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates its business through segments such as MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular, and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The company offers ENT laser devices under the brand, Greenlight XPS Laser Therapy System.

El.En. Spa

El.En. Spa operates its business through segments such as Medical and Industrial. The company offers ENT laser devices under the brand, SamrtXide.

IRIDEX Corp.

IRIDEX Corp. operates its business through the Unified Business segment. The company offers ENT laser devices under the brand, OtoProbe.

Limmer Laser GmbH

Limmer Laser GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers CO2 Laser UNILAS Touch for ENT treatments.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

ENT Laser Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Gas lasers
  • Solid and semiconductor-based lasers

ENT Laser Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global ENT Devices Market – Global ENT devices market by product (diagnostic ENT devices, surgical ENT devices, hearing implants, voice prosthetics, and nasal splints) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global ENT Disorder Treatment Market – Global ENT disorder treatment market by indication (rhinitis, sinusitis, otitis media, and tonsillitis) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
