Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- ENT Laser Devices Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with A.R.C. Laser GmbH and Boston Scientific Corp. | Technavio

The global ENT laser devices market is expected to grow by USD 84.50 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ENT Laser Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "ENT Laser Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (gas lasers and solid and semiconductor-based lasers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/ent-laser-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders. In addition, new product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the ENT laser devices market.

The prevalence of ENT disorders has increased significantly over the years. For instance, in 2017, about 30.8 million adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in the US alone. Also, risk factors such as excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol are increasing the prevalence of oral and tongue cancer. In 2018, 150,436 new cases of larynx and pharynx cancer were reported in Europe. Similarly, in June 2018, nearly 37,000 new cases of oral cancer were diagnosed in the US, and about 91,200 people were living with oral cancer. The rising prevalence of such disorders is increasing the demand for advanced ENT surgical devices, which is fueling the growth of the global ENT laser devices market.

Major Five ENT Laser Devices Companies:

A.R.C. Laser GmbH

A.R.C. Laser GmbH operates its business through the Unified Business segment. The company offers FOX IV. It is a mobile and powerful laser device used for ENT treatments.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates its business through segments such as MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular, and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The company offers ENT laser devices under the brand, Greenlight XPS Laser Therapy System.

El.En. Spa

El.En. Spa operates its business through segments such as Medical and Industrial. The company offers ENT laser devices under the brand, SamrtXide.

IRIDEX Corp.

IRIDEX Corp. operates its business through the Unified Business segment. The company offers ENT laser devices under the brand, OtoProbe.

Limmer Laser GmbH

Limmer Laser GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers CO2 Laser UNILAS Touch for ENT treatments.

ENT Laser Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Gas lasers

Solid and semiconductor-based lasers

ENT Laser Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

