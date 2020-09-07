Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19: Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024| Increasing Penetration of Automotive Electronics to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global automotive engine wiring harness market size and it is poised to grow by USD 112.18 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005076/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Precision Cable Assemblies LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing penetration of automotive electronics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the reliability issues leading to product recalls might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44711

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive engine wiring harness market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market Size
  • Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market Trends
  • Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engine wiring harness market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine wiring harness market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive engine wiring harness market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive engine wiring harness market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine wiring harness market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aptiv Plc
  • Fujikura Ltd.
  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Kyungshin Co. Ltd.
  • Lear Corp.
  • Leoni AG
  • Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
  • Nexans SA
  • Precision Cable Assemblies LLC
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:25pCHALLENGER ACQUISITIONS : Corporate Update
PU
01:25pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2020 financial report
PU
01:25pKLEPIERRE : First-half 2020 financial report
PU
01:20pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Letter to shareholders - August 2020 (e-accessible)
PU
01:18pKLÉPIERRE : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2020 financial report
GL
01:16pAT&T : Tenet' Posts Modest Opening in Key Test of Covid-19-Era Moviegoing
DJ
01:16pGlobal Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of the Multi-Speed Transmission to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:14pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:13pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev begins search to replace long-time CEO Brito -FT
RE
01:12pENGIE : Executive VP, Head of HR to Step Down at End of September
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
4COPPER : Copper rises as solid Chinese exports lift recovery hopes
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group