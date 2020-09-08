Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Pork Meat Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Bridgford Foods Corp. and China Yurun Food Group Ltd. | Technavio

The global pork meat market size is expected to grow by 16.29 million tons as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005670/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pork Meat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pork Meat Market Analysis Report by Product (Fresh pork meat and Processed pork meat) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/pork-meat-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for grass-fed and organic pork. In addition, the growth of the organized retail sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the pork meat market.

With growing health consciousness, consumers are shifting toward healthier varieties of red meat products, such as organic products. Along with taste, consumers also look for healthier variations of traditional pork meats. Organic meats are extracted from animals who are raised without the use of any antibiotics, are fed natural feed, and are not genetically modified. Thus, the meat of such animals is safe to consume. Players in the market are coming up with new grass-fed pork products to cater to the increasing demand from consumers. For instance, Danish Crown AS offers pork meat fetched from pigs that are grown without any antibiotics and artificial health promotants. Thus, the increasing demand for grass-fed pork meat is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Pork Meat Companies:

Bridgford Foods Corp.

Bridgford Foods Corp. has business operations under two segments: frozen food products, and snack food products. The company offers pork meats under the brand, Bridgford.

China Yurun Food Group Ltd.

China Yurun Food Group Ltd. operates its business through two segments: chilled and frozen meat, and processed meat products. The company offers chilled pork meats and frozen pork meats.

Cranswick Plc

Cranswick Plc has business operations under four segments: fresh pork, convenience, gourmet products, and poultry. Key product offered by the company includes Cranswick processed pork meat.

Danish Crown AS

Danish Crown AS operates its business through three segments: fresh meat, foods, and casings. The company offers pork meats under the brand, Danish Crown Pure.

Halperns

Halperns offers various products such as beef meat, seafood, veal, pork meat, lamb, poultry, and other meat products. The company offers pork meat products such as sausage patties, sausage links, boneless butts, bone-in butts, and pork loins.

Pork Meat Market Product Outlook (Revenue, mn tons, 2020-2024)

Fresh pork meat - size and forecast 2019-2024

Processed pork meat - size and forecast 2019-2024

Pork Meat Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, mn tons, 2020-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

