Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Pork Meat Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Bridgford Foods Corp. and China Yurun Food Group Ltd. | Technavio

09/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

The global pork meat market size is expected to grow by 16.29 million tons as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005670/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pork Meat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pork Meat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pork Meat Market Analysis Report by Product (Fresh pork meat and Processed pork meat) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/pork-meat-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for grass-fed and organic pork. In addition, the growth of the organized retail sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the pork meat market.

With growing health consciousness, consumers are shifting toward healthier varieties of red meat products, such as organic products. Along with taste, consumers also look for healthier variations of traditional pork meats. Organic meats are extracted from animals who are raised without the use of any antibiotics, are fed natural feed, and are not genetically modified. Thus, the meat of such animals is safe to consume. Players in the market are coming up with new grass-fed pork products to cater to the increasing demand from consumers. For instance, Danish Crown AS offers pork meat fetched from pigs that are grown without any antibiotics and artificial health promotants. Thus, the increasing demand for grass-fed pork meat is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pork Meat Companies:

Bridgford Foods Corp.

Bridgford Foods Corp. has business operations under two segments: frozen food products, and snack food products. The company offers pork meats under the brand, Bridgford.

China Yurun Food Group Ltd.

China Yurun Food Group Ltd. operates its business through two segments: chilled and frozen meat, and processed meat products. The company offers chilled pork meats and frozen pork meats.

Cranswick Plc

Cranswick Plc has business operations under four segments: fresh pork, convenience, gourmet products, and poultry. Key product offered by the company includes Cranswick processed pork meat.

Danish Crown AS

Danish Crown AS operates its business through three segments: fresh meat, foods, and casings. The company offers pork meats under the brand, Danish Crown Pure.

Halperns

Halperns offers various products such as beef meat, seafood, veal, pork meat, lamb, poultry, and other meat products. The company offers pork meat products such as sausage patties, sausage links, boneless butts, bone-in butts, and pork loins.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pork Meat Market Product Outlook (Revenue, mn tons, 2020-2024)

  • Fresh pork meat - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Processed pork meat - size and forecast 2019-2024

Pork Meat Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, mn tons, 2020-2024)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
