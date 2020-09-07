Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Sugar-Free Confectionery Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Lindt & Sprüngli Group and Mars Inc. | Technavio

The global sugar-free confectionery market size is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sugar-free Confectionery Market Analysis Report by Product (Chewing gums, Chocolates, Toffees and hard-boiled candies, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for organic sugar-free confectionery. In addition, the growing prominence of artificial sweeteners is anticipated to boost the growth of the Sugar-free Confectionery Market.

The growing demand for organic sugar-free confectionery is one of the key factors driving market growth. Organic sugar-free confectionery is made from fruits and ingredients that are free of synthetic herbicides, fertilizers, and pesticides. The cultivation of organic fruits and ingredients relies on biodiversity, ecological processes, and growth cycles that are adapted to local climatic conditions. Organic sugar-free confectionery offered by vendors is monitored by regulatory bodies, such as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and The Non-GMO Project. Several vendors in the global sugar-free confectionery market offer organic fruit and ingredient-based confectioneries. For instance, Gabriella Chocolates & Confections offers Sugar Free Organic Dark Chocolate Bar, which is made from organic cocoa mass, cocoa butter, organic allulose, and organic vanilla bean.

Major Five Sugar-free Confectionery Companies:

Lindt & Sprüngli Group

Lindt & Sprüngli Group has business operations under three geographic divisions: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Key products offered by the company include Whitman's sugar-free box, Pangburn's of Texas, and Russell Stover Chocolates.

Mars Inc.

Mars Inc. operates its business through various segments such as Mars Petcare, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Mars Food, and Mars Edge. The company offers sugar-free confectionery under the brands M&M, Orbit, and Skittles.

Mondelez International Inc.

Mondelez International Inc. has business operations under four geographic divisions: Europe; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; North America; and Latin America. The company offers sugar-free confectionery under the brand, Trident.

Nestle SA

Nestle SA operates its business through various segments such as AMS, EMENA, AOA, Nestle Waters, and other businesses. The company offers sugar-free candies under the brand, POLO.

Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

Perfetti Van Melle Group BV has business operations under two segments: candies and chewing gum. The company offers sugar-free confectioneries under the brands Mentos, Chupa, and Chups.

Sugar-free Confectionery Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Chewing gums - size and forecast 2019-2024

Chocolates - size and forecast 2019-2024

Toffees and hard-boiled candies - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Sugar-free Confectionery Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

