Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Suture Needles Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG and Cantel Medical Corp. | Technavio

09/07/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

The global suture needles market size is expected to grow by USD 73.50 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005066/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Suture Needles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Suture Needles Market Analysis Report by Application (cardiovascular procedures, general surgery and GI procedures, orthopedic procedures, gynecological procedures, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/suture-needles-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of surgeries. In addition, the increase in healthcare expenditure is anticipated to boost the growth of the suture needles market.

The increase in the number of surgeries and the rise in chronic disease conditions contribute to the growth of the global suture needles market. Surgery is important to manage various health conditions such as obstructed labor, injuries, malignancy, chronic diseases, and infections. Suture needles have become important surgical tools as they help in sealing wounds after injuries and incisions during surgical procedures. Suture needles are used in all surgical procedures such as general, neurological, orthopedic, urological, cesarean, and cardiothoracic surgeries.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Suture Needles Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG has business operations under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. operates its business through four segments: medical, life sciences, dental, and dialysis. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd. offers various products such as absorbable sutures, non-absorbable sutures, suture kit, and others. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Hillrom

Hillrom has business operations under three segments: patient support systems, front line care, and surgical solutions. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson operates its business through three segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Suture Needles Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

  • Cardiovascular procedures - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • General surgery and GI procedures - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Orthopedic procedures - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Gynecological procedures - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Suture Needles Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
