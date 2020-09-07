Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Suture Needles Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG and Cantel Medical Corp. | Technavio

The global suture needles market size is expected to grow by USD 73.50 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Suture Needles Market Analysis Report by Application (cardiovascular procedures, general surgery and GI procedures, orthopedic procedures, gynecological procedures, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing number of surgeries. In addition, the increase in healthcare expenditure is anticipated to boost the growth of the suture needles market.

The increase in the number of surgeries and the rise in chronic disease conditions contribute to the growth of the global suture needles market. Surgery is important to manage various health conditions such as obstructed labor, injuries, malignancy, chronic diseases, and infections. Suture needles have become important surgical tools as they help in sealing wounds after injuries and incisions during surgical procedures. Suture needles are used in all surgical procedures such as general, neurological, orthopedic, urological, cesarean, and cardiothoracic surgeries.

Major Five Suture Needles Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG has business operations under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. operates its business through four segments: medical, life sciences, dental, and dialysis. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd. offers various products such as absorbable sutures, non-absorbable sutures, suture kit, and others. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Hillrom

Hillrom has business operations under three segments: patient support systems, front line care, and surgical solutions. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson operates its business through three segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company offers suture needles, which are used for various surgeries.

Suture Needles Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Cardiovascular procedures - size and forecast 2019-2024

General surgery and GI procedures - size and forecast 2019-2024

Orthopedic procedures - size and forecast 2019-2024

Gynecological procedures - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Suture Needles Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

