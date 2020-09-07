Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Von Willebrand Disease Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Apotex Inc. and Baxter International Inc. | Technavio

The global von willebrand disease (VWD) therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 165.48 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Von Willebrand Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Desmopressin, Replacement therapy, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increase in patient assistance programs. In addition, the special regulatory designations are anticipated to boost the growth of the Von Willebrand Disease Therapeutics Market.

VWD is the smallest segment of hemophilia, which is one of the rarest hereditary diseases. Hence, the severity of the disease is often underdiagnosed. Also, the treatment cost of VWD is very high. To bridge the gap of poor diagnosis and the high cost of the treatment, various awareness programs, and patient assistance programs are being developed by several companies and organizations to help the patients. Some of the patient assistance programs include Takeda Pharmaceutical CoPay assistance, which help patients save up to USD 12,000 on the medication costs over a year on VONVENDI for the treatment of VWD along with hemophilia CSL. Such patient assistance programs will aid in driving market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Von Willebrand Disease Therapeutics Companies:

Apotex Inc.

Apotex Inc. offers more than 300 generic pharmaceuticals in approximately 4000 dosages. These include injectables, unit dose products, and specialty products. The company offers the generic form of Desmopressin which is used in the treatment of nocturia, diabetes insipidus, primary nocturnal enuresis, von willebrand disease, and hemophilia A. This drug belongs to the drug class antidiuretic hormones.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. has business operations under three geographic segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers IMMUNATE, which is a human plasma-derived coagulation factor VIII concentrate containing both factor VIII and VWF.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. operates its business through two segments: BPL Plasma and BPL Therapeutics. The company offers Factor VIII which is an intravenous injection used in the treatment of Von Willebrand disease

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. has its business operations under two segments: CSL Behrin and Seqirus. The company's key offerings include Stimate, HUMATE-P, and Voncento.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS operates its business through various segments such as reproductive health and maternal health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and orthopedics. The company offers Desmopressin which is used for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate classic Von Willebrand disease.

Von Willebrand Disease Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Desmopressin - size and forecast 2019-2024

Replacement therapy - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Von Willebrand Disease Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

