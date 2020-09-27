Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of Covid-19: Railcar Leasing Market 2020-2024 | Cost Advantages By Railcar Leasing to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the railcar leasing market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.29 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200927005008/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railcar Leasing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railcar Leasing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Railcar Industries Inc., CIT Group Inc., GATX Corp., Trinity Industries Inc., and VTG AG are some of the major market participants. The cost advantages by railcar leasing will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Railcar Leasing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Railcar Leasing Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Freight Cars
    • Tank Cars
    • Locomotives
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31520

Railcar Leasing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The railcar leasing market report covers the following areas:

  • Railcar Leasing Market Size
  • Railcar Leasing Market Trends
  • Railcar Leasing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in railcar systems as one of the prime reasons driving the railcar leasing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Railcar Leasing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist railcar leasing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the railcar leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the railcar leasing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railcar leasing market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF RAILCAR

  • Market segmentation by type of railcar
  • Comparison by type of railcar
  • Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type of railcar

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in cross-border transportation activities
  • Increasing popularity of mobile power plants
  • Advances in railcar systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Railcar Industries Inc.
  • CIT Group Inc.
  • GATX Corp.
  • Trinity Industries Inc.
  • VTG AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aSafety Signs Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Growth of the PPE Market to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:47aSecondary Tickets Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Growth in Online Secondary Ticketing Platforms to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:35aCHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Election of Employee Supervisors of the 8th Session BOS
PU
05:31aTicket Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Integration of Analytics with Online Ticket Platforms to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:16aWireless Router Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Increased Adoption of WLAN to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:15aFINANCE HOUSE P J S C : launches its Digital ...
PU
05:07aZIMPLOW : Seeks New Acquisitions, Diversification
AQ
05:05aSACYR S A : respects but does not share the decision of the ICC court of arbitration, which contradicts the DAB's decision
PU
05:04aIn Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
2APPLE INC. : Judge rejects bid to delay TikTok U.S. app store ban set for Sunday
3Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
5Safety Signs Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Growth of the PPE Market to Boost Market Growth |..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group