Analysis on the Impact of COVID-19 on In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry | Changing Lifestyles and Thriving E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry is expected to grow by USD 318.46 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry Analysis Report by Service (In-plant warehousing, Line-side feeding, Packing, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/in-plant-logistics-market-for-automobile-oem-industry-analysis

The in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry is driven by the changing lifestyles and rise in e-commerce. In addition, the use of Industry 4.0 by OEMs is anticipated to boost the growth of the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry.

Changing lifestyles coupled with the growing need for long-distance traveling has increased the average distance driven per vehicle. Besides, the rising awareness about periodic maintenance, convenience, and add-on services such as the installation of internal and exterior accessories, extended warranty, and 24/7 breakdown assistance have fueled the growth of the automotive market. In addition, rising internet penetration has increased the sales of automotive aftermarket parts through e-commerce platforms. All these factors are fueling the growth of the automotive OEM industry, which in turn, will increase the demand for in-plant logistics during the forecast period.

Major Five In-Plant Logistics for Automobile OEM Industry Companies:

BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG

BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers in-plant logistics for various automotive OEM manufacturers.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its business through segments such as Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers in-plant logistics for various automotive OEM manufacturers.

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers logistics operations, including internal transportation within the plant for a variety of customer sites including plants, ports, terminals, and yards.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group operates its business through segments such as Post & Parcel Germany, Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply chain, and eCommerce Parcel. The company offers in-plant logistics for movement of raw materials, components, and sub-assemblies either to or from stocking points or line-sides, for turning into finished goods, as well as bringing finished products out to the factory gate.

DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S operates its business through segments such as Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers in-plant logistics for various automotive OEM manufacturers.

In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

In-plant warehousing

Line-side feeding

Packing

Others

In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

