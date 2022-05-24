Analyst APK-Inform boosts Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Tuesday
raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and
exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest.
The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could
harvest 48.3 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost
17.1 million tonnes of wheat and 25.2 million tonnes of corn.
APK-Inform said 2022/23 exports could also rise to 39.4
million tonnes versus the previous outlook of 33.2 million
tonnes.
