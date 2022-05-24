Log in
Analyst APK-Inform boosts Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

05/24/2022 | 12:45am EDT
KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Tuesday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest.

The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 48.3 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17.1 million tonnes of wheat and 25.2 million tonnes of corn.

APK-Inform said 2022/23 exports could also rise to 39.4 million tonnes versus the previous outlook of 33.2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
