Analyst Firm, DCIG Selects StorONE as One of The Top 5 SDS Solutions

Today, StorONE announces that it was selected by analyst firm DCIG as one of the TOP 5 Software-Defined Storage (SDS) rising vendors for the Block Storage Market. DCIG recently completed a thorough examination of SDS for the Block Storage market. That research includes the analysis of over 14 different software vendors. Out of the group, DCIG selected the TOP 5 vendors that companies should consider when designing an SDS storage solution.

“StorONE excelled in our requirements for earning a TOP 5 ranking in our SDS Block Storage Solutions Report,” said DCIG Analyst Todd Dorsey. “We were especially impressed by their patented performance technology and their ability to consolidate workloads. In addition, we found their public publishing of pricing refreshing and a trend we hope that the rest of the storage industry follows.”

The report examined six key areas to determine the top SDS solutions:

Deployment - The ability to support multiple protocols and methods (on-premises, virtual, hybrid, cloud)

Data protection - The ability to secure and protect data

Product and Performance Management – The ability to manage the underlying hardware and optimize it for performance

Documentation - The depth and breadth of the solution’s documentation

Technical Support – Evaluation of the availability and options for technical support

Licensing and Pricing – Evaluation of the relative ease of doing business through flexibility and simplicity in contract lengths, pricing and bundled pricing options

“We are honored to be named a TOP 5 SDS block storage solution by DCIG. The level of analysis that goes into their reports is very impressive. DCIG’s vote of approval validates StorONE’s development of a software-defined storage platform that significantly lowers TCO ,” said Gal Naor, CEO and Co-Founder of StorONE”

StorONE is fundamentally changing SDS. Most SDS vendors are merely recreating the one-at-a-time storage system approach to storage infrastructure. The StorONE S1:Enterprise Platform takes a more holistic approach and can support all protocols, all media types, all performance requirements, and meet all capacity growth needs from ONE platform.

To learn more and get an advanced copy of the report, please attend the StorONE and DCIG live webinar on Wednesday, February 17th at 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT.

About StorONE

Founded in 2011, StorONE spent its first seven years rewriting and flattening the storage IO stack, creating the S1 engine, which powers the S1: Enterprise Storage Platform, which can deliver maximum capacity and performance per drive. StorONE's patented IO Orchestration Algorithm coordinates how data services interact with IO so that enterprise features can use them without impacting performance. As a result, the S1:Enterprise Storage Platform provides uncompromising data protection and the lowest storage TCO in the industry.

About DCIG: The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG’s audiences include C-level executives, IT managers, IT professionals, magazine editors, bloggers, analysts, and providers within the IT and cloud service industry.

