Analyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Saturday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports due to a better than expected winter harvest.

The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 41.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17 million tonnes of wheat and 18.5 million tonnes of corn.

APK-Inform said 2022/23 exports could also rise to 33.2 million tonnes versus the previous outlook of 29.9 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)