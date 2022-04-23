Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Analyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast

04/23/2022 | 12:55am EDT
KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Saturday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports due to a better than expected winter harvest.

The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 41.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17 million tonnes of wheat and 18.5 million tonnes of corn.

APK-Inform said 2022/23 exports could also rise to 33.2 million tonnes versus the previous outlook of 29.9 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)


