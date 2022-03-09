Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommandations: Dollar Tree, Domino's, Lululemon, NatWest, Nvidia...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Bumble: Piper Sandler adjusts price target to $21 from $35, maintains neutral rating.
Dollar Tree: Piper Sandler raises to overweight from neutral, price target to $181 from $157
Domino's Pizza: Loop Capital Markets downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 5% to $413.
Emerson Electric: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 17% to $110.
Eversource: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform. PT edges down 0.1% to $85.
Idex: Cowen upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 20% to $220.
J.B. Hunt: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 19% to $231.
Lululemon Athletica: Jefferies reiterates hold rating following footwear launch, maintains $340 price target.
Marathon Petroleum: Scotiabank raises price target for marathon petroleum to $85 from $79, maintains sector outperform
NatWest: Investec upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 9.6% to 225 pence.
Nvidia: Punto Casa de Bolsa upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 29% to $277.
PPL: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform. PT up 14% to $30.
Rio Tinto: Citigroup downgrades from buy to neutral.
Rotork: RBC upgrades from Underperform to Outperform targeting GBp 345.
Vesuvius: RBC upgrades from sector perform to outperform targeting GBp 475.
Lockheed Martin: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform. PT up 4% to $467.