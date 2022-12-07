Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommandations: Dominion Energy, Expedia, Repligen, TripAdvisor...

12/07/2022 | 06:29am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Comstock Resources: Citi downgrades to sell from buy. PT down 5.5% to $14.
  • Coterra Energy: Citi downgrades to sell from neutral. PT down 11% to $23.
  • Dominion Energy: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 9.9% to $64.
  • EQT Corp: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 8.4% to $40.
  • Expedia: Wolfe Research downgrades to underperform from peerperform. PT down 12% to $85.
  • Hologic: RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with a recommendation of sector perform. PT set to $75.
  • Illumina: RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $282.
  • Johnson Matthey: J.P. Morgan upgrades from neutral to underweight with a target of GBp 2000.
  • Lions: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from overweight. PT up 0.6% to $7.
  • PageGroup: Jefferies upgrades from Neutral to Underperform targeting GBp 400.
  • Repligen: RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with a recommendation of sector perform. PT set to $190.
  • Republic Services: BMO Capital Markets downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 8.1% to $148.
  • Southwestern Energy: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 8.3% to $6.50.
  • TripAdvisor: Wolfe Research downgrades to underperform from peerperform. PT down 11% to $17.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. -4.65% 4.7199 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
COMSTOCK INC. -6.90% 0.324 Delayed Quote.-74.88%
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. -0.27% 14.81 Delayed Quote.83.56%
COTERRA ENERGY INC. -1.53% 25.8 Delayed Quote.37.89%
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -1.72% 58.25 Delayed Quote.-24.55%
EQT CORPORATION -0.43% 36.91 Delayed Quote.69.23%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. -3.73% 96.91 Delayed Quote.-44.30%
HOLOGIC, INC. -1.18% 74.22 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
ILLUMINA, INC. -3.68% 205.98 Delayed Quote.-43.79%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -1.92% 2093 Delayed Quote.4.30%
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. -9.73% 6.96 Delayed Quote.-58.17%
PAGEGROUP PLC -2.80% 452 Delayed Quote.-26.63%
REPLIGEN CORPORATION -5.31% 169.13 Delayed Quote.-36.14%
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. -1.59% 136.9 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY -1.48% 6 Delayed Quote.30.69%
TRIPADVISOR, INC. -2.86% 19.02 Delayed Quote.-28.17%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.60% 43.4 Delayed Quote.-9.55%