Analyst recommendation: Flutter, Foot Locker, GSK, Nike, On Holding...

Dechra Pharmaceuticals: Panmure Gordon & Co upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 15% to 4,357 pence.

Flutter: Barclays research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating. The target price is reduced from GBp 17500 to GBp 14000.

Foot Locker: Williams Trading downgrades to sell from hold. PT down 17% to $35.

GlaxoSmithKline: JP Morgan is keeping its Neutral rating. No major update to the target price set at GBp 1710 compared to GBp 1740.

Marathon Oil: MKM Partners raises PT for Marathon Oil to $24 from $21, maintains Buy rating

Nike: Williams Trading downgrades Nike Inc. Class B to hold from buy. PT down 13% to $125.

On Holding: Williams Trading cut its recommendation on On Holding AG Class A to sell from hold. PT down 24% to $19.