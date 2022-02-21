Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendation: Flutter, Foot Locker, GSK, Nike, On Holding...

02/21/2022 | 06:24am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

Dechra Pharmaceuticals: Panmure Gordon & Co upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 15% to 4,357 pence.

Flutter: Barclays research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating. The target price is reduced from GBp 17500 to GBp 14000.

Foot Locker: Williams Trading downgrades to sell from hold. PT down 17% to $35.

GlaxoSmithKline: JP Morgan is keeping its Neutral rating. No major update to the target price set at GBp 1710 compared to GBp 1740.

Marathon Oil: MKM Partners raises PT for Marathon Oil to $24 from $21, maintains Buy rating

Nike: Williams Trading downgrades Nike Inc. Class B to hold from buy. PT down 13% to $125.

On Holding: Williams Trading cut its recommendation on On Holding AG Class A to sell from hold. PT down 24% to $19.


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC -0.16% 3770 Delayed Quote.-28.94%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC -0.05% 10525 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
FOOT LOCKER, INC. -1.47% 42.19 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.14% 1569 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION -0.09% 21.87 Delayed Quote.33.19%
NIKE, INC. 0.11% 142.95 Delayed Quote.-14.23%
ON HOLDING AG -5.69% 25.03 End-of-day quote.-33.80%