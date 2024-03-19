- 3M Company: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 111 to USD 126.
- American Tower Corporation: ARC Independent Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 210 to USD 212.
- Fifth Third Bancorp: Stephens downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price of USD 41.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 410 to USD 295.
- Crh Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the target price from 68 to USD 83.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 78 to USD 115.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Redburn Atlantic upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 375 to USD 125.
- Nvidia Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 900 to USD 1200.
- Snowflake Inc.: Redburn Atlantic downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 180 to USD 125.
- Convatec Group Plc: Investec downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBX 292 to GBX 307.
- Johnson Matthey Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to reduce from add with a price target reduced from GBX 1856 to GBX 1790.
- Reckitt Benckise: Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 6900 to GBX 5000.
- Vistry Group Plc: RBC Capital upgrades to sector perform from underperform with a price target raised from GBX 825 to GBX 1400.
