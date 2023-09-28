- 888 holdings: Numis maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from GBX 110 to GBX 100.
- Anglo american plc: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from GBX 2400 to GBX 2330.
- Burberry group: Kepler Cheuvreux maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from GBX 2200 to GBX 2100.
- Ceres power hold: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1140 to GBX 1025.
- Crowdstrike: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 194 to USD 199.
- Cummins inc: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 228 to USD 220.
- Emerson elec: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 97 to USD 106.
- Enbridge inc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from CAD 58 to CAD 56.
- Honeywell int: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 236 to USD 227.
- Illinois tool wo: Deutsche Bank maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 188 to USD 183.
- Ingersoll-rand: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 64 to USD 70.
- International di: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from GBP 2.15 to GBP 2.80.
- Johnson controls: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 77 to USD 74.
- Micron tech: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 80.
- Mitchells & butl: Peel Hunt maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 250 to GBX 275.
- Netflix: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 505 to USD 455.
- Nextera energy: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 88 to USD 72.
- Rockwell automat: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 330 to USD 315.
- Stanley black &: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 98 to USD 86.
- Take-two interac: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 165.
- Trane technologi: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 212 to USD 221.
- United parcel-b: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 180 to USD 175.
- United rentals: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 405 to USD 409.
- Workday inc-a: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight/attractive rating and reduces the target price from USD 260 to USD 245.