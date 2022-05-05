Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...

05/05/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

Advanced Micro Devices: UBS adjusts price target to $110 from $150, maintains neutral rating.

Airbnb: UBS raises price target to $185 from $178, maintains neutral rating

Diamondback Energy: Raymond James adjusts price target to $215 from $200, keeps strong buy rating.

Lyft: Evercore ISI adjusts lyft's price target to $45 from $60, keeps outperform rating.

Ocado: HSBC upgrades from sell to hold targeting GBp 1000.

PVH Corporation: OTR Global downgrades PVH to Mixed from Positive

Rockwell Automation: Stephens adjusts rockwell automation's price target to $250 from $350, keeps equalweight rating.

S&P Global: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $419 from $459, keeps overweight rating.

Starbucks: DA Davidson adjusts price target to $105 from $120, maintains buy rating.

Thomson Reuters: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $104 from $108, keeps equalweight rating.


ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 9.10% 99.42 Delayed Quote.-30.91%
AIRBNB, INC. 7.71% 156.18 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 4.69% 142.49 Delayed Quote.32.12%
LYFT, INC. -29.91% 21.56 Delayed Quote.-49.54%
OCADO GROUP PLC 0.92% 900 Delayed Quote.-46.85%
PVH CORPORATION -0.75% 72.46 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. 4.03% 222.35 Delayed Quote.-38.73%
S&P GLOBAL, INC. 1.30% 364.32 Delayed Quote.-23.80%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 9.83% 81.64 Delayed Quote.-30.20%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -2.26% 124.29 Delayed Quote.-17.84%