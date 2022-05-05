Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...

Advanced Micro Devices: UBS adjusts price target to $110 from $150, maintains neutral rating.
Airbnb: UBS raises price target to $185 from $178, maintains neutral rating
Diamondback Energy: Raymond James adjusts price target to $215 from $200, keeps strong buy rating.
Lyft: Evercore ISI adjusts lyft's price target to $45 from $60, keeps outperform rating.
Ocado: HSBC upgrades from sell to hold targeting GBp 1000.
PVH Corporation: OTR Global downgrades PVH to Mixed from Positive
Rockwell Automation: Stephens adjusts rockwell automation's price target to $250 from $350, keeps equalweight rating.
S&P Global: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $419 from $459, keeps overweight rating.
Starbucks: DA Davidson adjusts price target to $105 from $120, maintains buy rating.
Thomson Reuters: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $104 from $108, keeps equalweight rating.