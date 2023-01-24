Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: AMD, Blackstone, EasyJet, Target, VF Corp...

01/24/2023 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • AMD: Bernstein downgrades to market perform from outperform.
  • Blackstone: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 20% to $105.
  • Cheesecake Factory: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform. 
  • EasyJet: Liberum remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 430 to GBp 500.
  • International Consolidated Airlines: Liberum remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 145 to GBp 220.
  • Lowe's: R5 Capital downgrades to Sell from Hold, Cuts Price Target to $184 from $203.
  • Lyft: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT jumps 56% to $24.
  • Martin Marietta: Atlantic Equities downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT inches up 0.3% to $350.
  • Shaftesbury: Panmure Gordon upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 459.
  • Target: Oppenheimer & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 15% to $190.
  • Unite Group: Panmure Gordon downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 1038.
  • VF Corp: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT up 12% to $34.
  • Vulcan Materials: Atlantic Equities downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 3.1% to $185.

© MarketScreener.com 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMDOCS LIMITED -0.30% 90.38 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
BLACKSTONE INC. 3.32% 87.83 Delayed Quote.14.58%
EASYJET PLC 1.98% 459.2 Delayed Quote.38.63%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 1.26% 164.37008 Delayed Quote.31.12%
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. 0.28% 205.11 Delayed Quote.2.66%
LYFT, INC. 0.06% 15.41 Delayed Quote.39.84%
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. 0.36% 348.93 Delayed Quote.3.24%
SHAFTESBURY PLC 0.48% 377.8 Delayed Quote.2.17%
TARGET CORPORATION 1.49% 164.63 Delayed Quote.8.84%
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED 4.92% 40.93 Delayed Quote.29.08%
UNITE GROUP PLC -0.20% 973.5 Delayed Quote.7.25%
VF CORPORATION 3.92% 30.49 Delayed Quote.10.43%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 0.31% 179.45 Delayed Quote.2.48%